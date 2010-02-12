The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Show

Heidi Klum
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Kristin Chenoweth
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Valerie Harper
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Raven-Symone
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Felicity Huffman
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Mamie Gummer
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Regina King
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Kimora Lee
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Dara Torres
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Estelle
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Joan Collins
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Pauley Perrette
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Robin Roberts
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
1 of 18
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement