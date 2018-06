Stars got gorgeous for a good cause at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection show. Surrounded by a stunning Swarovski crystal set, this season's celebrity beauties walked tall in custom shoes from Brian Atwood.closed the show in a gown from John Galliano. "I loved that the dress is sexy and slinky," she said. "It shows the curves, but not too much." And did the professional strutter give any tips to her fellow models? "No! Everyone has their own flair and their own way and they blow kisses and they do funny things. This is about these women being here and having an important message." In keeping with this theme, a number of dresses will be up for auction in support of women's heart health awareness on clothesoffourback.org - With reporting by Christina Rutherford and Lindzi Scharf