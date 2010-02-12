The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Show

12 of 17 Timothy Clary/Getty Images

Dara Torres

Olympic swimmer Dara Torres spent the day tweeting back and forth with her chosen designer, Rachel Roy. "I tried on the dress today and we had to make a few changes because I don’t think she realized how big my muscles are!" said the gold medalist. "I couldn’t fit in one of the sleeves, but it is so gorgeous, I am proud to wear it." As for her runway walk? The gorgeous Torres paused at the top of the stage, shrugged and took off her 4" heels, proceeding the rest of the way barefoot.