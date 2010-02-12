The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Show

Feb 12, 2010 @ 11:29 am
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Stars got gorgeous for a good cause at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection show. Surrounded by a stunning Swarovski crystal set, this season's celebrity beauties walked tall in custom shoes from Brian Atwood. Heidi Klum closed the show in a gown from John Galliano. "I loved that the dress is sexy and slinky," she said. "It shows the curves, but not too much." And did the professional strutter give any tips to her fellow models? "No! Everyone has their own flair and their own way and they blow kisses and they do funny things. This is about these women being here and having an important message." In keeping with this theme, a number of dresses will be up for auction in support of women's heart health awareness on clothesoffourback.org.

- With reporting by Christina Rutherford and Lindzi Scharf
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Glee gal Kristin Chenoweth opened the show to Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" in a dress and jewelry by Daniel Swarovski. "The necklace is the star," she said. "I love all the hearts." Her secret to a perfect strut? "I'm going to pretend I'm Heidi Klum!"
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel
She may be in her third trimester, but that didn't stop Bethenny Frankel from flaunting her shape in a sexy Isabella Oliver design. "The dress is like Donna Karan and Herve Leger got married!" the The Real Housewives of New York City star said of the jersey creation.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Valerie Harper
Valerie Harper
"I'm wearing a gorgeous big red dress," gushed Mary Tyler Moore icon Valerie Harper before the show. "It’s a chiffon gown with see-through jacket by Pamela Rolland. It is very flattering." The actress, who will be starring in Broadway's Looped, is an old pro on the runway. "I have participated in the red dress campaign before," she said. "One year I designed a dress!"
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Raven-Symone
Raven-Symone
"I love that beautiful people are coming together for a great cause and showing that heart health is not just for males to worry about," said Raven-Symone. Speaking of beautiful? She called her Tadashi Shoji confection "a Marilyn Monroe picturesque statue of a dress!"
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman sashayed in a stunning Oscar de la Renta design, pausing only to kiss husband William H. Macy, who was seated in the front row. Her reason for walking? Easy. "They asked me."
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer
"This is such a noble cause," said actress Mamie Gummer. "It was an easy decision to walk." She wore a '70s-inspired single-sleeve design from Michael Kors.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Regina King
Regina King
Southland star Regina King wore a formfitting Tracy Reese design for her visit to the tents: "This is my only show during Fashion Week, I have a 5:00 AM flight tomorrow!”
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks
"I’ve always wanted to rock the runway," admitted Jordin Sparks. "The fact that Heidi Klum is going to be here with so many great women in entertainment? Hopefully I’ll do her proud." The singer made her catwalk debut in a gorgeous Badgley Mischka gown.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian blew kisses in a goddess-style Marchesa. Her target? Footballer boyfriend Reggie Bush.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Kimora Lee
Kimora Lee
Former runway model Kimora Lee rocked her walk in a little satin dress from her own Kouture by Kimora Lee line.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Dara Torres
Dara Torres
Olympic swimmer Dara Torres spent the day tweeting back and forth with her chosen designer, Rachel Roy. "I tried on the dress today and we had to make a few changes because I don’t think she realized how big my muscles are!" said the gold medalist. "I couldn’t fit in one of the sleeves, but it is so gorgeous, I am proud to wear it." As for her runway walk? The gorgeous Torres paused at the top of the stage, shrugged and took off her 4" heels, proceeding the rest of the way barefoot.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Estelle
Estelle
British songbird Estelle complemented her ruffled Zac Posen design with daring gold sandals. "I didn’t want to wear black or red. I thought, 'I’ll go for gold to do something different.'" And the stiletto-rocking star had no fear about heights. "I like really tall high heels. I’m like, 'The bigger, the better!'"
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck had no fear about the brand-new pair of Brian Atwoods waiting for her backstage: "I’ve run a marathon in new running shoes before and that worked out okay." Hasselbeck skipped the sweats in favor of a curve-flaunting Donna Karan design: "I don’t know if I’ve been this excited to put on a gown since my wedding day!"
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Joan Collins
Joan Collins
Alexis Carrington is back! Dynasty legend Joan Collins worked it in a dramatic chiffon Stephane Rolland gown.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Pauley Perrette
Pauley Perrette
"I am not nervous at all," proclaimed NCIS actress Pauley Perrette. "I was born to do this." She rocked the runway in a little red dress from Rebecca Taylor.
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts
Newscaster Robin Roberts knows what she likes. "J. Crew, baby! They dressed me for the Oscars and they have had me ever since." Despite her sartorial confidence, the first-time walker admitted to jitters: "I am nervous about literally hitting the runway, like Carrie Bradshaw. I’m gonna put a little stick 'em on the bottom of my shoe."
Timothy Clary/Getty Images
