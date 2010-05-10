Hair Secrets from the Runway

RUNWAY INSPIRATION "These girls have an updated version of that gorgeous '70s hair that manages to be both cool and sexy at the same time," says Luigi Murenu, global creative consultant for John Frieda and runway hair expert. (He's styled over 25 fashion shows in his career!) MAKE IT WORK AT HOME According to Murenu, there's just one tool needed for these alluring waves: "A 1-inch curling iron!" Of course, mounds and mounds of shiny, healthy hair certainly don't hurt.
Viktor & Rolf
RUNWAY INSPIRATION "I was thinking about mannequins. The style worked because all the girls looked eerily the same and fit in with the overall design of the show." MAKE IT WORK AT HOME Skip the incognito glasses and hat, and instead gather hair into a tight ponytail at the center of the back of your head, advises Murenu. Then crimp it slightly and brush it out for a dressed-up take on your average ponytail.
Rick Owens
RUNWAY INSPIRATION "My muse was a modern but slightly alien woman. I really love the way this look turned out." MAKE IT WORK AT HOME "Backcomb the hair slightly both in the front and at the crown," says Murenu. "You'll get a similar shape and a bit of that roughed-up texture without looking over-the-top."
Max Mara
RUNWAY INSPIRATION "I was thinking about slick, modern women when I created this style," says Murenu. "I absolutely loved the way the girls looked in profile with that low, tucked braid." MAKE IT WORK AT HOME "This is one of the easiest looks to translate at home. Just create a low clean braid, roll it up, and pin in place at the nape of the neck."
Celine
RUNWAY INSPIRATION "This look was sleek, strong and totally off the face," says the stylist. "I wanted it to be like a tight ponytail that was let loose right before the girls walked down the runway." MAKE IT WORK AT HOME Wear your hair in a low ponytail to work, then take it down before you go out. "Finish by gently waving the ends with a curling iron and brushing them out," he said. Red hot lipstick: optional.
Celine
RUNWAY INSPIRATION "This is a confident, sophisticated woman," says Murenu. "There's a chic quality to a style this simple." MAKE IT WORK AT HOME Nearly every woman knows how to fasten their hair in a low, untidy cluster. To give it the Murenu touch, add a slick side part, and keep the chignon extra loose. "That gives it a more personal, romantic feel," he says.
