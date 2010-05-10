Hair Secrets from the Runway

5 of 6 ImaxTree (2)

Celine

RUNWAY INSPIRATION "This look was sleek, strong and totally off the face," says the stylist. "I wanted it to be like a tight ponytail that was let loose right before the girls walked down the runway."

MAKE IT WORK AT HOME Wear your hair in a low ponytail to work, then take it down before you go out. "Finish by gently waving the ends with a curling iron and brushing them out," he said. Red hot lipstick: optional.