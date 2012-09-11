Front Row Star Favorites from Spring 2011 Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week - Roberto Cavalli Show - Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson
Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson
Celebrities filled the front rows during Spring 2011 Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Here, Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson were pleased with what they saw at the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 show at Milan Fashion Week. After the show, both ladies packed up to head to Paris, where they helped Cavalli celebrate the 40th anniversary of his eponymous label at a chic gala.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at QVC Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney took in the Jill Stuart Spring 2011 show.
Kelly Osbourne and Kanye West
Kelly Osbourne and Kanye West
After making a surprise appearance at the Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium earlier that week, Kayne West hit the Jeremy Scott fashion show alongside Kelly Osbourne.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Rachel Bilson at the Spring 2011 Diane Von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week
Sarah Jessica Parker and Rachel Bilson
Fellow fashionistas Sarah Jessica Parker and Rachel Bilson attended the Diane von Furstenberg Spring 2011 show in dresses by the designer.
Paris Fashion Week - Miu Miu Show - Rihanna
Rihanna
Rihanna was the center of attention at the the Miu Miu show, accessorizing her graphic-print dress with her color-coordinated nails, lips and hair.
Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester (in Marc Jacobs) hit the V Magazine bash at New York’s Standard Hotel.
Jessica Simspon - Project Runway Fashion show - NYC
Jessica Simpson
Singer Jessica Simpson was all smiles at the Project Runway show at New York's Lincoln Center. The star (and designer) was also the guest judge on the season finale.
Katrina Bowden - Christian Siriano - Maggie Grace - New York City
Katrina Bowden, Christian Siriano and Maggie Grace
30 Rock's Katrina Bowden and Lost's Maggie Grace gathered around designer Christian Siriano backstage at his runway show. The designer also debuted his collection for Payless on all of the models.
Karl Lagerfeld and Blake Lively at the Chanel Soho Party in New York City
Karl Lagerfeld and Blake Lively
Chanel re-opened its Soho boutique in New York City last night, where designer Karl Lagerfeld stayed close to Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, who donned a glimmering Chanel dress from the Fall 2010 collection for the occasion.
Claire Danes and Shenae Grimes at Z Spoke by Zac Posen Spring 2011 show during New York Fashion Week
Claire Danes and Shenae Grimes

Claire Danes sat with 90210 star Shenae Grimes at the Z Spoke by Zac Posen show.

Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Isabel Lucas and Katie Holmes
Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Isabel Lucas and Katie Holmes
Kerry Washington (second from left) and Isabel Lucas (second from right) joined Moore and Holmes in the front row at Calvin Klein.
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Following her "African butterfly pattern"-inspired L.A.M.B. runway show, GwenStefani
Jason Wu and Diane Kruger - Jason Wu Spring 2011 show - New York Fashion Week
Jason Wu and Diane Kruger
Jason Wu posed backstage with friend Diane Kruger (in Jason Wu) at his Spring 2011 runway show.

London Fashion Week Spring 2011 - Sienna Miller at Matthew Williamson
Sienna Miller
After debuting the Twenty8Twelve Spring 2011 collection earlier in the day, Sienna Miller sat back to watch the Matthew Williamson show at the Battersea Power Station in London.
Diane Von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, and Rachel Zoe at Marc Jacobs Spring 2011
Diane Von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, and Rachel Zoe
Marc Jacobs posed with fellow designer Diane von Furstenberg and stylist Rachel Zoe after showing his '70s-inspired collection.
Zac Posen and Rashida Jones in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week
Zac Posen and Rashida Jones
Following his Z Spoke show, Zac Posen hung out with with Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones at the Lincoln Center tents.

Jessica Szohr and Olivia Palermo
Jessica Szohr and Olivia Palermo
Jessica Szohr and Olivia Palermo wore dramatic Marchesa dresses for the label's Spring presentation.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung
Fashion Week regular Alexa Chung attended the Mulberry Spring 2011 show, donning the label's polka-dot dress and Lily purse. Chung later visited the show's after-party at the Soho House, where she told us she was glad to have finished presenting her Madewell collection: "It's good to be able to let loose a bit and party now."
