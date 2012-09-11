Front Row Star Favorites from Spring 2011 Fashion Week

1 of 18 INFevents.com

Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson

Celebrities filled the front rows during Spring 2011 Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Here, Taylor Swift and Rachel Bilson were pleased with what they saw at the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 show at Milan Fashion Week. After the show, both ladies packed up to head to Paris, where they helped Cavalli celebrate the 40th anniversary of his eponymous label at a chic gala.