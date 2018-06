6 of 6 Getty Images; Courtesy photos (3)

Lindsay Degen

THE SHOE The quirky Rhode Island-based designer took wedge sneakers to the next level-literally!-last season, when she collaborated with Converse kicks to create a custom detachable platform. This season, expect more sky-high kicks, sneakers attached.

SHE SAID "This collection is dedicated to the work of my geneticist parents. After exploring the human body through microscopic images and slides of chromosomes, I was inspired by the shapes of the various viruses, crystals, and molds. The collection, much like science, plays on the idea of structure versus creativity and how the two coincide."