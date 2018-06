2 of 8 Maxppp/Landov

Jessica Alba and Rihanna

"I've been Paris to work, but this is my first time at fashion week," said Rihanna as she arrived at the bash. "Everyone certainly looks like they're having a good time to me!" And though she called it an early night after the Oscars last week, expectant mom Jessica Alba-in town for the French premiere of her big screen thriller, The Eye-couldn't resist risking a little fatigue to get in on the fun.