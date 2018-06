Fashion Week's It Girl: Sophia Bush

1 of 14 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Day 1: BCBG Max Azria

"Fashion is really fun to play with because it's self-expression," One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has said. This season, she expressed herself in the front rows of New York's most-exclusive fashion shows, wearing designer looks like this blush-toned ensemble from her pal, Max Azria. "[He] amazes me-he's just so talented," Bush told us. "Everything he makes is beautiful and every runway show he ever does I walk away feeling lighter and happier and inspired."