Fashion Week's Best Dressed

1 of 11 Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo; Gabriela Maj/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson

The always-chic actress show-hopped in high-drama ensembles. At Max Azria (left), Bilson wore a single-sleeve dress from the designer, along with all-black accessories. For the Temperley London presentation (right), she rocked out a print dress from the line with patent gloves, DKNY opaque tights and Christian Louboutin booties.