Fashion Week Style: Work Edition

Christian Siriano: Look at Fit

“It’s all about the right fit," says designer Christian Siriano. "You want your clothes to fit appropriately, to be comfortable, but still look like you really put it on in the morning. You weren’t just like, ‘Oh I have to wear this blazer today to work,’ and you put on this frumpy blazer. You want to put on something that really fits you and looks amazing. Sometimes you can have the most basic items, but if they don’t fit right, it’s just not appropriate, and for work, that’s an important thing.”