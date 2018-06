Star Power During Fashion Month: The Stars that Scored Front Row Seats

All fashion month long, we were treated to some eye candy even before a runway show started. Celebrities turned out to show their support and admiration at the hottest runway shows and we kept a tab on their fashion-focused travels—from New York to Paris. There were some front row regulars like Olivia Palermo, and even Kanye West, but some newbies hit the scene, too. Fashion favorite and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and The Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie sat side-by-side yesterday at the Miu Miu show in Paris—one of the last shows of fashion month. And we'd say, it went out with a bang.

