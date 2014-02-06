The Fastest-Working Beauty Products You Need to Survive Fashion Week

And we're off! Fashion Week officially begins today, and as all the designers in the New York City area are gearing up to show their upcoming collections, we're getting ready to hit the ground running so we can make it to each show. Since time is money during one of the busiest (and most exciting!) weeks of the season, we put together a list of the fastest-working beauty staples on the market that help get us out the door and into our next appointment in record time. From instant skin and hair revivers to one-swipe nail art, you'll want to keep these products handy should any unexpected makeup emergencies come up between shows. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!

One-Minute Facial Peel

The mixture of stress, sweat, and accidentally unwashed makeup (oops!) can leave your complexion looking a little sallow, but one minute at the sink with Philosophy's Microdelivery Peel ($42; philosophy.com) is all you need to wake up your tired skin. Wash the peachy gel off after 60 seconds, and you'll be left with refreshed, illuminated skin.
Instant Hair Reviver

The blowout you got at the beginning of Fashion Week can start to look limp come day three, so scrunch a small amount of Living Proof's Amp ($24; sephora.com) into your roots to pump up the volume.
Dual-Purpose Lip and Cheek Tint

Multitasking products are a must when you're on-the-go, and Givenchy's Hydra Sparkling Lip amp Cheek Tint ($31; sephora.com) does it all-except the dishes. The product can be swept onto your cheeks for a natural rosy flush, and looks just as gorgeous when repurposed as lip color.
One-Step CC Cream

We love BB and CC creams for their versatility-they act as a primer, concealer, and foundation all in one. Stila's streamlined version ($38; stilacosmetics.com) comes in a handy stick shape, so you can put on a flawless face even as your taxi cab dodges aggressive pedestrians.
Energizing Eye Gel

Whether you were up late or partied a little too hard at an after-show, Bliss' Triple Oxygen Eye Gel ($50; blissworld.com) is sure to hide it. The vitamin C and oxygen help to decrease puffiness, and the subtle cooling effect provides an instant pick-me-up.
Instant Nail Art

What's worse than a spontaneous run in your stockings? A last-minute chip in your manicure, of course. Keep a bottle sheet of NCLA's Nail Wraps ($18; shopncla.com) handy to touch up your digits on the go. We especially like the Leather and Lace pattern, which transforms your chipped nail to a statement nail with its transparent base.
60-Second Hair Masks

If the constant running around has left your strands less-than shiny, these one-minute masks can help bring them back to life. Smooth on Mark Hill's 60 Second Detox Gloss Treatment ($12; walgreens.com) in the shower for an instant mirror-like sheen. If your hair is in need of serious TLC, Vidal Sassoon's One Minute Restoring Repair Mask ($6; drugstore.com) strengthens damaged hair from the inside out.
Foolproof Contouring Blush

Sculpted cheekbones are a breeze thanks to Benefit's Fine One One Creme Blush ($30; benefitcosmetics.com). Simply swipe the stick, making sure the lightest hue is positioned on the top, from your cheek to temple, then blend out with your fingers to define your cheekbones and add a natural glow.

