The Fastest-Working Beauty Products You Need to Survive Fashion Week

And we're off! Fashion Week officially begins today, and as all the designers in the New York City area are gearing up to show their upcoming collections, we're getting ready to hit the ground running so we can make it to each show. Since time is money during one of the busiest (and most exciting!) weeks of the season, we put together a list of the fastest-working beauty staples on the market that help get us out the door and into our next appointment in record time. From instant skin and hair revivers to one-swipe nail art, you'll want to keep these products handy should any unexpected makeup emergencies come up between shows. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!

MORE:

• See Revlon and Marchesa's Newest Collection

• All the Fashion Week News You Need to Know

• Exclusive! Beyonce's Grammys Makeup