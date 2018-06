Fashion for Relief Haiti Runway Show

1 of 9 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham

Naomi Campbell tapped designers, models and celebrity friends to organize Fashion for Relief Haiti, a charity fashion show and auction to raise money for the nation's earthquake victims. Haunting images from the disaster inspired Campbell to spearhead the effort. “I saw one image in particular where a man was discarding a child and not even looking as if he was a piece of paper,” the supermodel recalled. A very busy Victoria Beckham took a break from preparing for her line’s presentation to lend a hand. “Naomi is a friend of mine and the work she’s doing is incredible,” said the designer, who wore CFDA’s official Haiti relief T-shirt with jeans and a blazer from her dVb line. Each of the show’s 92 looks will be sold on Net-a-porter.com starting March 15 with all proceeds benefiting CARE’s efforts in Haiti.



-Nakisha Williams