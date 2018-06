2 of 13 Imaxtree

Jil Sander

Raf Simons presented his final collection for Jil Sander during Milan Fashion Week, and ended his seven-year tenure with a purely feminine tour de force. This look, a simple bracelet-sleeve coat in brilliant red over a low-cut dress, needed no embellishment and little accessorizing. It will look as chic twenty years from now as it did today. It’s no wonder his last runway show for the label elicited a standing ovation, as well as a few tears.