Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary's Favorite Fashion Week Looks

Feb 13, 2013
Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks
Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks
InStyle's fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary is selecting her favorite looks for fall 2013 straight from the runway. Click to see her top choices for next season, as she describes what makes each look special-and worthy of room in your closet-from feminine daytime looks to luxe outerwear.
Stella McCartney's Standout Topper
There were a lot of sophisticated coats this season, but one stood out to Weber Cleary above all the rest: "In a season of great, big coats, this one from Stella McCartney was a stand-out!"
Celine's Sexy Separates
"Phoebe Phylo's Fall collection for Celine was as good as it gets!" said Weber Cleary, writing from the City of Light. "Love the sexy new skirt shape that hugs the figure."
Christian Dior's Timeless Coat
Christian Dior's Timeless Coat
"There were perhaps newsier aspects to Raf Simon's second collection for Christian Dior-the Warhol prints, for example," Weber Cleary explained. "But, to my mind, it doesn't get better than this dramatic, yet timeless coat. Perfection!"
Alexander Wang's Balenciaga Debut
"Alexander Wang's first collection for Balenciaga was remarkably polished," Weber Cleary noted. "This sophisticated look references the original designer's signature rounded silhouette but also exhibits Wang's sexy, sporty ease. No small feat!" Congratulations, Alex!
Giorgio Armani's Post-Modern Pantsuit
Giorgio Armani's Post-Modern Pantsuit
Weber Cleary made her final pick from Milan: "This pant suit is essential Armani: menswear-inspired, but softened by malleable fabrics and muted pastels. Post-modern power dressing-it's lovely!"
Dolce & Gabbana's Red-Hot Finale
Dolce & Gabbana's Red-Hot Finale
Milan had been a study in black-until Dolce & Gabbana premiered their regal fall collection: "There hasn't been much color on the runway in Milan this week. Dolce & Gabanna's finale certainly made up for the lack!"
Bottega Veneta's Noir Style
Bottega Veneta's Noir Style
"There is a seductive 'film noir' trend emerging in Milan," Weber Cleary noted-and the trend continued at Bottega Veneta. "The first look at Bottega Veneta's show is a fine example: hourglass silhouette, platform shoe and classic frame handbag, gorgeous fluffy hair, and glamorous makeup. Think Faye Dunaway in Chinatown made modern!"
Versace's Neo-Punk Theme
Versace's Neo-Punk Theme
"Donatella went wild with her neo-punk theme for fall 2013, but rock stars and sex symbols alike will fight over this fierce vinyl look," our Fashion Director predicts.
Prada's On-the-Go Cool
Prada's On-the-Go Cool
"The models in Miuccia Prada's sensual, spectacular fall collection looked intentionally disheveled," said Weber Cleary. "With wet hair, off-kilter layers, and weekend-bag sized satchels, it was as if they stepped out of the shower and had to dress quickly before running out the door." But still look chic!
Gucci's Feathers and Sequins
Gucci's Feathers and Sequins
Are we looking at an Oscar pick? "Over the top? Yes. But in a good way. This elaborately feathered and sequined dress by Gucci's Frida Giannini is destined to appear on a red carpet, pronto!"
Marc Jacob's Liquid Dress
Marc Jacob's Liquid Dress
Weber Cleary loved Marc Jacobs' fall show: "In a brilliant show that was all about light play, this liquid silver gown dazzled."
Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler's Polished Separates
"Wow! A fashion show that got my pulse racing, Proenza Schouler's collection was just about perfect: confident, polished, modern, wearable, and tightly edited," said Weber Cleary. "It was almost impossible to choose one look. I want everything!"
Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks
The Row's Fur Coat
Weber Cleay loved Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's latest lineup. "The Row is very understated, I know, but I love this coat and skinny pant-especially the white cuff under the trouser. It doesn't really come across as well in a photo as in real life, but these clothes are almost perfect. Grown up, beautifully made, versatile. Wow."
Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks
Victoria Beckham's Blue Daywear
"Victoria Beckham has come a long way from the sexy fitted dresses that established her as a designer. This collection included a wide range of great-looking daywear, including this sweater with a cobalt calf-hair front paired with a slim work-appropriate skirt," Weber Cleary explained.
Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks
Altuzarra's Peekaboo Sheath
This leather number by Joseph Altuzarra also made her list of favorites. "Joseph Altuzurra's spectacularly sexy show featured this stunner, combining tailored leather with sheer insets." And those houndstooth booties!
Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks
Jason Wu's Leather and Pleats
"Jason Wu has really hit his stride," said Weber Cleary. "Following his second inaugural coup, he showed his strongest collection yet. This beauty managed to be both ladylike and cool with feminine white pleats offset by black leather insets. Gorgeous!"
