Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary's Favorite Fashion Week Looks

The Row's Fur Coat

Weber Cleay loved Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's latest lineup. "The Row is very understated, I know, but I love this coat and skinny pant-especially the white cuff under the trouser. It doesn't really come across as well in a photo as in real life, but these clothes are almost perfect. Grown up, beautifully made, versatile. Wow."