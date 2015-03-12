Relive All the Front Row Star Moments at Fashion Month

Fashion month is officially #over, and while we're still swooning over the collections that made their way down the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, we're also thinking about the celebs who sat front row.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made quite the impressive showing at every presentation they attended, from Alexander Wang during #NYFW to Louis Vuitton in Paris (above). Olivia Palermo caught our attention with all of her perfectly on-point ensembles.

Of course, there were a few surprises: Whoopi Goldberg, Kesha, Martha Stewart, and Renée Zellweger all stepped out for various shows throughout fashion month. To see all of our favorite front row style stars, click through our gallery.

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo closed out her fashion month in a fanstastic printed coat paired with simple flares, a clutch, and her signature sleek blowout at Moncler Gamme Rouge. 

Dianna Agron, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Selena Gomez

Dianna Agron, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Selena Gomez

The trio lit up the front row of Louis Vuitton in a trio of vibrant ensembles by the designer. 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The power couple posed for photos outside the Fondation Louis Vuitton, where the designer's fall/winter 2015 runway show was held. 

Michelle Williams and Jennifer Connelly

Michelle Williams and Jennifer Connelly

Both outfitted in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the actresses posed alongside the house's designer, Nicolas Ghesquière, at the runway show. 

Odeya Rush

Odeya Rush

The actress looked cheery in a bright red midi skirt paired with a sleeveless navy button-down and platform sandals at Miu Miu. 

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger

Zellweger also wore bright red to Miu Miu in the form of a spring-ready coat, which she teamed with a coordinating bag, nude pumps, and some very Parisian bangs. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo looked prim and ladylike at Valentino in a checked coat worn over a powder blue blouse and matching skirt. 

Kate Mara

Kate Mara

Mara was also front row at Valentino in a playful plum and yellow dress with bow detailing at the collar paired with Rockstud pumps and a graphic striped crossbody bag by the designer. 

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton

The socialite hit up Valentino's runway show in style in a pretty patterned dress and bright yellow pumps. 

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opted for a pantsuit, black pumps, and glamorous black fur stole at Chanel, where daughter Kendall Jenner hit the catwalk.

11 of 96 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne, Woody Harrelson, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney

The foursome came out to support Stella McCartney at her fall/winter 2015 presentation in Paris, where they sat side-by-side front row.

Lorde

Lorde

The singer made her second #PFW appearance, where she stunned in navy wide-leg trousers, a sheer white blouse, cuffs on each wrist, and strappy sandals at Chloe. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

The fashion maven stopped by Chloe, where she brightened up the front row in a mustard coat worn over a scarlet and white blouse, light wash jeans, and suede booties. 

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

The new mom was a vision in a flowing, bohemian-inspired navy Chloe dress at the designer's presentation in Paris. 

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry

Perry made her first Paris Fashion Week apperance alongside Kim and Kanye at Givenchy. 

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

The actress complemented her chic black dress and sandals with soft curls and natural makeup at Givenchy. 

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Chastain also nabbed a front row seat at Givenchy, where she opted for a low-key black ensemble. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo wore shades of brown to Giambattista Valli—flared khaki trousers, a tweed jacket with leather straps, and a leather coat in a rich cognac hue with cream detailing. 

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

Solange added a touch of whimsy to the Olympia Le Tan front row courtesy of her feathered white turtleneck, floral patterned emerald trousers, and bright pink lipstick. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo channeled the '70s in flared denim and a red and white striped blouse worn under a black sleeveless knit for Elie Saab's presentation. 

Naomi Harris and Solange Knowles

Naomi Harris and Solange Knowles

The Bond Girl and the singer were all smiles front row at Vivienne Westwood. 

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

The newly engaged songstress opted for a sleek black dress, pumps, and gloves at the Balenciaga show. 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The Wests sat front and center at Balenciaga's fall/winter 2015 presentation in Paris. 

Jared Leto

Leto ditched his snowboots in favor of black sneakers, which he paired with black pants, a graphic gray printed blazer, and aviator sunglasses at Balenciaga. 

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey star made her Paris Fashion Week debut in stunning head-to-toe Dior outside the designer's presentation. 

Hailee Steinfeld and Lorde

Hailee Steinfeld and Lorde

BFFs Steinfeld and Lorde sat side-by-side front row at Dior. 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The power couple made another PFW appearance at Lanvin, where Kardashian paired her new platinum locks with an equally eye-catching ensemble—a sheer, body-hugging dress worn under a black blazer. 

Jared Leto and Solange Knowles

Jared Leto and Solange Knowles

Leto and Knowles posed for the cameras at Lanvin's fall/winter presentation.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

The Destiny's Child alum looked glam in black and white fur worn over a crisp white dress at Lanvin. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The Wests stepped out to support their good friend Olivier Rousteing at the Balmain show in Paris, where Kardashian debuted a dramatic new platinum blonde 'do. 

 

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

Knowles ditched her monochromatic streak in favor of classic black and white at Balmain. 

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Leto, who recently cut his hair and shaved his beard, also debuted platinum locks at Balmain. The actor and singer paired his new look with a navy velvet blazer, white turtleneck, black jeans, snow boots, and aviator sunglasses. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo opted for a sequined turtleneck, midi skirt, Aquazurra booties, a fur stole, and Westward Leaning sunglasses outside the Carven show. 

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

The singer arrived at the Carven show in shades of red—a striped turtleneck knit, a pencil skirt with a high center slit, and a playful fur coat. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

The Vionnet show was Palermo's first PFW stop, where she exuded casual cool style in coated black skinnies, black booties, a deep teal shirt, and a gray and navy overcoat. 

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

Dressed in head-to-toe white, the singer made a glamorous appearance at H&M's fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Kanye West

Kanye West

The rapper made his first Paris Fashion Week appearance at the Dries Van Noten presentation, where he sat front row in a camouflage jacket. 

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto

Pinto looked like the epitome of timeless elegance in a belted black shirt, matching skirt, black and creme heels, and handbag accented with a deep burgundy lip at the Salvatore Ferragamo fall/winter 2015 presentation in Milan. 

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung

For Prada's presentation in Milan, Chung looked like the picture of cool girl sophistication in an emberald green sweater, printed skirt, and black slides. 

M.I.A.

M.I.A.

The singer stood out in head-to-toe branded Moschino at the label's '90s-inspired presentation during Milan Fashion Week, which was filled with pieces adorned with graffiti, Looney Tunes, and neon colors. 

Kate Mara

Kate Mara

The stunning actress celebrated the eve of her 32nd birthday by sitting front row at Max Mara in Milan. 

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Hayek made her first appearance at Milan Fashion Week at Gucci, where she wore a bright ensemble topped off with an aqua beret.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Kate Moss

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Kate Moss

Designer Christopher Bailey was in good company at the presentation of his autumn/winter 2015 Burberry Prorsum collection. The star-studded front row included Hollywood starlets, music stars, and iconic supermodels. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Kate Moss were all there for the show. 

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

The model wore black trousers, sandals, and an overcoat with a navy blouse for the Giles show during London Fashion Week. 

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Hayek accessorizes her all black ensemble with a turban for classic Brit label Hunter's presentation. 

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung

Chung was also at Hunter's fall/winter 2015 presentation, where she topped her black and navy ensemble with a cozy heather grey overcoat. 

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne

The top models and BFFs took a break from the catwalk to enjoy the Topshop Unique show during London Fashion Week.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

The "Anaconda" singer wore an attention-grabbing fur coat and python thigh-high boots to the Marc Jacobs show. 

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung

Chung showed off another enviably cool ensemble—this time a metallic dress, black jacket, and black booties—at Marc Jacobs. 

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Now this is how you do winter white. Clad in head-to-toe Calvin Klein, Sienna Miller and her perfectly tousled bob sat front row at the designer's presentation. 

Kanye West

Kanye West

Making another NYFW appearance, West opted for camo-print pants, combat boots, and a heavy-duty black coat at Ralph Lauren. 

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

The new mom made her second NYFW appearance at the Marchesa runway show, where she glowed in a frock by the label.

Dakota Johnson and Julianne Moore

Dakota Johnson and Julianne Moore

The Fifty Shades of Grey and Still Alice actresses added a touch of Tinseltown glamour to the BOSS by Hugo Boss front row. 

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

Chic! Shields went for classic black and white at Greg Lauren's presentation. 

Kanye West

Kanye West

The rapper attended Jeremy Scott's fall/winter 2015 presentation in a maroon pullover and dark gray jeans. 

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Clad in a cozy brown overcoat, the domestic doyenne took in Erin Fetherston's fashion show from the front row. 

Kate Hudson and Allison Williams

Kate Hudson and Allison Williams

The gorgeous actresses brought some springtime cheeriness to the Micheal Kors front row. 

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Model of the moment Gigi Hadid took a break from her runway duties to take in the Tory Burch presentation. 

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

The hilarious model stunned in a subtly sexy pantsuit at Badley Mischka. 

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

All bundled up! The funny duo braved the freezing N.Y.C. temps to attend Narciso Rodriguez's fall/winter 2015 runway show. 

Mary J. Blige and Rihanna

Mary J. Blige and Rihanna

The two songstresses sat side-by-side at Zac Posen's presentation. 

62 of 96 Getty Images North America

Bernadette Peters, Susan Sarandon, Chrissy Teigen, and Coco Rocha

Talk about a star-studded front row! Peters, Sarandon, Teigen, and Rocha added some Hollywood glam to the front row of Donna Karan's show on day 6 of New York Fashion Week. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Following her debut modeling gig at Kanye West's Adidas show, Jenner hit up 3.1 Phillip Lim a few days later. "Thank u Phillip Lim. Dope show," she captioned a photo she posted to Instagram from the presentation. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo, who along with husband Johannes Huebl took over Tommy Hilfiger's Instagram on the day of his presentation, attended the football-themed show in shades of crimson. 

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Ora was also at the Tommy Hilfiger show in a sporty black and maroon turtleneck, jeans, a Jennifer Fisher necklace, and fuzzy red fur vest. 

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung

The British model, who just designed a capsule collection for AG Jeans, added her laid-back aesthetic to the Edun front row in jeans, booties, and a positively perfect gray and black coat. 

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star took the plunge at Reem Acra's show in a pale pink, curve-hugging dress with a low-cut neckline

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo went cozy for Milly by Michelle Smith in a cropped fur bomber jacket and black wide-leg trousers. 

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer and new mom looked winter ready at Public School's fall/winter 2015 presentation, where she wore a floor-length fur coatworn over a gray cardigan, black dress, black thigh-high boots, and paired with a wide-brimmed hat. 

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe

The stylist and designer stunned in an all-black ensemble topped with a winter white coat front row at Altuzarra.

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

The newly married couple hit up the Moncler Grenoble presentation at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. 

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Dressed in a sheer Alexander Wang dress, the "Anaconda" singer sat front row at the designer's show, where she spent a few minutes playing with North West, who was at the show with her parents. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and North West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and North West

Making her second adorable appearance at NYFW, baby North, dressed in head-to-toe black, sat front row at the Alexander Wang presentation with mom and dad. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

Palermo bundled up in a black turtleneck, navy coat, cream culottes, and black pumps for Tibi. 

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

The style maven brought a '70s flare to Misha Noonoo in flared jeans, layered shirs, and an army green trench with leather accents. 

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Bieber made his second fashion week appearance at Naomi Cambell's Fashion for Relief charity fashion show, where he went casual in jeans, a black button-down, and a black jacket. 

Monique Lhuillier and Brittany Snow

Monique Lhuillier and Brittany Snow

Lhuillier and Snow posed back stage at the designer's runway show, which was full of sleek silhouettes in rich, autumn-ready colors. 

Olivia Palermo

Palermo posed backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff presentatio in a suede skirt, maroon turtleneck sweater, artfully tied belt, and olive green coat. 

Advertisement
Jamie Chung

The actress opted for a subtly sexy black and white floral print skirt with a thigh slit paired with a white crop top, black blazer, and black thigh-high boots that ws the perfect combination of risqué and sophisticated at the Rebecca Minkoff show.  

Zosia Mamet and Victoria Justice

Zosia Mamet and Victoria Justice

The actresses were all smiles as they posed backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff fall/winter 2015 presentation. 

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and North West

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and North West

Beyonce joined Kim Kardashian and baby North front row for Kanye West's presentation during New York Fashion Week. 

Jay Z and Beyonce

Jay Z and Beyonce

The dynamic husband and wife duo struck a pose backstage before the presentation of Kanye West's Adidas collaboaation. 

Alexander Wang and Rihanna

Alexander Wang and Rihanna

The designer and the singer were all smiles front row at the presentation of Kanye West's Adidas collaboration. 

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Talk about a hot seat—sisters Khloe and Kendall and mom Kris joined the star-studded front row of Kanye West's Adidas collab presentation. The younger sister kept it simple in all black, while older sis Khloe brought the sexy in a sheer top worn over a black bra. 

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Although Kylie was the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling to model at Kanye's Adidas presentation, older sis Kendall posed backstage with other famous attendees, including Justin Bieber and Big Sean. 

P. Diddy

P. Diddy

Even Sean Combs, aka rapper P. Diddy, came out to support fellow artist Kanye West at his presentation. Diddy wore his signature oversized fur coat and sat front row alongside Jay Z. 

87 of 96 WireImage

Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima

The stunning brunettes sat front-row-center at the Desigual show during New York Fashion Week. 

Drake

Drake

The day before he dropped his surprise album, the rapper attended Desigual's fall/winter 2015 presentation in New York. 

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks

The Mad Men actress looked gorgeous in a bright pink Honor dress at the brand's fall/winter 2015 presentation. "I’m not a pro at this at all, I just go to the people I love, it’s not like I’m doing a whirlwind tour or anything," the actress said when asked what her fashion week essentials are. "A smile, maybe."

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha

The model made a quick change before heading to the Marissa Webb show, where she sat front row in patterned pants, a white long-sleeve bouse, and a fuzzy black vest, accented with slicked-back hair and a fuchsia lip. 

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

The The View anchor made a rare appearance at fashion week, stepping out alongside Stacy London for Marissa Webb's fall/winter 2015 presentation. 

Ciara

Ciara

Ciara looked the part at the Polo Ralph Lauren presentation in a chambray button-down, cozy camel overcoat, and black riding boots. 

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha

The effortlessly stylish model, who also happens to be expecting her first child, wore head-to-toe BCBG Max Azria accented with a bold fuchsia lip to the label's presentation. 

Petra Nemcova

Petra Nemcova

Nemcova struck a post in a subtly sexy white suit that featured unexpected mesh panels down the legs. The model paired the ensemble with a metallic silver clutch and nude pumps for the BCBG Max Azria presentation. 

Estelle

Estelle

British rapper Estelle made a stylish appearance at the BCBG Max Azria show in a pale pink midi skirt and patterned jacket. 

Kesha

Kesha

The singer hit up the V Files show to show her support in an all black ensemble—shorts, a loose shirt, knee-high fringed boots, and an envelope clutch. 

