Relive All the Front Row Star Moments at Fashion Month

Fashion month is officially #over, and while we're still swooning over the collections that made their way down the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, we're also thinking about the celebs who sat front row.

RELATED: Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary: Fashion Month Comes Full Circle at the End of #PFW

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made quite the impressive showing at every presentation they attended, from Alexander Wang during #NYFW to Louis Vuitton in Paris (above). Olivia Palermo caught our attention with all of her perfectly on-point ensembles.

RELATED: The 14 Looks You Need to See From Fashion Month

Of course, there were a few surprises: Whoopi Goldberg, Kesha, Martha Stewart, and Renée Zellweger all stepped out for various shows throughout fashion month. To see all of our favorite front row style stars, click through our gallery.

PHOTOS: Fall/Winter 2015 Front Row Favorites