Exclusive: The Secrets Behind Designer Inspirations!

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO



Christian Siriano found his inspiration while researching images of plant life. “I read about these dark plants that only survive out of sunlight, beautiful leaves and blossoms that come up black and thrive in the dark,” the Project Runway winner tells us. “I have had my dark moments in past collections, but this time I let the dark thrive in the same way. I wanted some of the folds and sculptures of this collection to mimic the qualities of these plants.” As for color, he’s using greens, mauve, and shades of black and gray. “The color green is a pesto, olive, almost military green,” he says. “It comes from the plants that will be shown on beautiful cocktail dresses and evening gowns.”