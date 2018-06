Designers' Ultimate Fashion Advice for Every Woman

1 of 26 Barcroft/Fame Pictures; Jemal Countess/Getty; PacificCoastNews.com

Ultimate Fashion Advice

What better way to feel fabulous than with a few style tips straight from the experts themselves? With New York Fashion Week on the horizon, we caught up the designers Hollywood loves to find out their ultimate fashion tips for every woman. Discover the advice designers dole out to their A-list clientele-and now, you-as illustrated by the stars wearing their creations.



See Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham (Says Packham: "A dress should never take over someone"), Jennifer Hudson in The Blonds ("Collect pieces you love and incorporate them into your own personal style") and Jennifer Lopez in Herve Leger by Max Azria ("Find the pieces that make you feel good about yourself") and see how the stars have put this advice to good use. Check out more designer tips now!