Day 7: NY Fashion Week

Jessica Biel
Patrick McMullen
Molly Sims and Michael Kors
Patrick McMullen
Selma Blair and Mary-Kate Olsen
Rob Loud/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Trace Ayala
Landov; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Nicole Richie, Melissa George, Georgina Chapman, Molly Sims and Keren Craig
Gustavo Caballero/WireImage
Brooklyn Decker
Gustavo Caballero/WireImage
Kelly Osbourne and Abigail Breslin
SplashNewsOnline.com
Jessica Stroup and Alexa Chung
INF Goff
Mary J. Blige and designer Catherine Malandrino
Paul Morigi/WireImage
1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 9 Gustavo Caballero/WireImage
Nicole Richie, Melissa George, Georgina Chapman, Molly Sims and Keren Craig
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement