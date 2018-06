Day 6: NY Fashion Week

5 of 10 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani

Patricia Clarkson and Emily Mortimer

The worlds of film and fashion came together when Armani hosted a fete celebrating the release of scary movie Shutter Island and marking the first anniversary of the label's 5th Avenue flagship store. "I'm in all Armani," said Emily Mortimer, who joined co-stars Patricia Clarkson, Mark Ruffalo and Leonardo DiCaprio for cocktail hour in the Armani Ristorante. "My mom, who's here tonight, is in all Armani too. She had the best day of her life. When she was told she could get into a car and go to Armani and pick anything she wanted, it was a dream come true!"