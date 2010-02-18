Day 5: NY Fashion Week

1 of 10 Bill Davila/Startraks Photo

Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore and Brooke Shields

Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore and Brooke Shields were front and center at Donna Karan's 25th anniversary fashion show, where they viewed her Fall 2010 "Forever Black" collection. "[Donna] is a good friend of mine. I was thinking on the way over here about what an incredible inspiration she is," mused Moore. "She uses fabrics in a way that is liberating and embraces our lifestyles as independent women out in the world."



-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp, Lindzi Scharf, Lauren Tumas and Nakisha Williams