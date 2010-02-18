Day 5: NY Fashion Week

Feb 18, 2010 @ 4:44 pm
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore and Brooke Shields - Donna Karan 25th Anniversary Fashion Show
Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore and Brooke Shields
Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore and Brooke Shields were front and center at Donna Karan's 25th anniversary fashion show, where they viewed her Fall 2010 "Forever Black" collection. "[Donna] is a good friend of mine. I was thinking on the way over here about what an incredible inspiration she is," mused Moore. "She uses fabrics in a way that is liberating and embraces our lifestyles as independent women out in the world."

-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp, Lindzi Scharf, Lauren Tumas and Nakisha Williams
Bill Davila/Startraks Photo
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Rachel Zoe and designer Marc Jacobs - Marc Jacobs Show
Rachel Zoe and designer Marc Jacobs
Though he didn't invite any celebrities, Marc Jacobs welcomed star stylist Rachel Zoe to his show at the NY State Armory. After being revealed to the audience en masse, models took turns walking the runway in the designer's demure Fall 2010 collection.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Shiri Appleby, Melissa George and Sophia Bush - Monique Lhuillier Show
Shiri Appleby, Melissa George and Sophia Bush
"I'm dying over the gowns," said Sophia Bush, who smiled throughout the Monique Lhuillier show. "I'm hoping I have some black tie events to go to this year so that I can wear the dresses." Bush's front row neighbors Shiri Appleby and Melissa George seemed equally pleased with what they saw at the designer's runway presentation.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Sarah Jessica Parker - Halston Presentation
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker showed her support for designer Marios Schwab when he presented his debut collection for Halston. "The collection is beautiful," said the Sex and The City star, who is currently at work designing the lower-priced Halston Heritage line.
SplashNewsOnline.com
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Jessica Stroup and Rob Buckley - Perry Ellis Show
Jessica Stroup and Rob Buckley
Actors Jessica Stroup (in a Laundry by Shelli Segal dress) and Rob Buckley (in Perry Ellis) took in the Perry Ellis menswear fashion show. "It's a totally packed house!" the brand's Twitter feed trumpeted just before the lights when down.
Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto.com
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Julia Stiles, Kristen Bell and Michelle Williams - Tracy Reese Show
Julia Stiles, Kristen Bell and Michelle Williams
Julia Stiles, Kristen Bell and Michelle Williams got a first look at the muted colors and cozy fabrics in Tracy Reese's fall collection. "The thing I like about Tracy's style is that she can be so fun and dynamic with her prints, but they aren't too crazy and wild," said Bell after the show. "I'm loving the big frilly sweaters! I'm planning on living in them in the fall!"
Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Jessica Szohr and Michelle Trachtenberg - Jill Stuart Show
Jessica Szohr and Michelle Trachtenberg
"I loved the boots-I want every single pair!" said Jessica Szohr, when asked to name a few of her favorite things from the Jill Stuart Fall 2010 collection. Joining Szohr to scout fall must-haves during the show was her Gossip Girl co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg.
SplashNewsOnline.com
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - AnnaLynne McCord, Kelly Rutherford, Molly Sims and Kate Walsh - Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation Show
AnnaLynne McCord, Kelly Rutherford, Molly Sims and Kate Walsh
"It's so exciting to see emerging new talent in any art form, particularly in fashion," said Kate Walsh, who made her Fashion Week debut alongside AnnaLynne McCord, Kelly Rutherford and Molly Sims at the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation show. The presentation highlighted pieces from newer labels like Prabal Gurung, Prova and The Blonds.
Marion Curtis/Startraks Photo
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Kelly Osbourne and designer Chris Benz - Chris Benz Presentation
Kelly Osbourne and designer Chris Benz
After walking in the Fashion for Relief Haiti benefit show in one of his designs, Kelly Osbourne helped designer Chris Benz celebrate his fall collection. "The Chris Benz presentation...was just amazing. I wanted everything!" Osbourne tweeted.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Fall 2010 Fashion Week - Alexa Chung - Launch of Alexa Chung for Madewell Collection
Alexa Chung
British It girl Alexa Chung welcomed the cool crowd to the Bowery Hotel for the launch of the Alexa Chung for Madewell collection. "This is a pretty selfish collection-it’s basically everything I want to wear, things that make your friends go, ‘Oh, where did you get that?’ It's also inspired by a lot of vintage pieces I own that I wanted to tweak," Chung admitted when asked what inspired the line.
Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks Photo
