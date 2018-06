Day 4: NY Fashion Week

1 of 9 Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo

Shenae Grimes, Sophia Bush and Molly Sims

Though she looked perfectly put-together when she took her seat in the front row at Diane von Furstenberg next to Sophia Bush and Molly Sims, Shenae Grimes admitted that she'd had just a few minutes to change her look from the previous show. "I changed backstage. There was a security woman eating her sandwich in this makeshift closet. It was an interesting experience," said Grimes. "But it worked out well, and it's nice because there are hair and makeup people all around to help you out!"



-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf