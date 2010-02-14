Day 3: NY Fashion Week

Feb 14, 2010
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum burst into applause after the Fall 2010 runway show of one of her favorite designers, Elise Overland. Now that filming for this season of Project Runway has ended, the supermodel has moved on to shoot Germany's Next Top Model-she was spotted backstage at Elise Overland with a camera crew.

-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes, Lauren Tumas and Emma Oldenkamp
Andy Kropa/Getty Images
<p>Katrina Bowden and Kelly Rutherford</p>
Katrina Bowden and Kelly Rutherford

30 Rock star Katrina Bowden and Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford (in a Wendy Hill vest and necklaces by Rachel Zoe for QVC and Van Cleef amp Arpels) attended the QVC live-broadcast runway show at Bryant Park. "The designers that they're working with are so fantastic," said Rutherford of QVC's collaborations with Rachel Zoe and Isaac Mizrahi. "Rachel is a genius. And I feel the same way about Isaac-he shows us a fantastic way of living."

John Parra/WireImage
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Earlier this week, Zoe Saldana expressed her excitement for Prabal Gurung's show. The Avatar star, in a color-blocked dress by the designer, took her seat in the front row and noted her favorite looks. "I saw many things I liked. The white shirt with the black pants and the ruffles-I thought it was really charming," she told us.
Brian Ach/Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne and Stacey Bendet
Kelly Osbourne and Stacey Bendet
Kelly Osbourne looked chic in a black Alice + Olivia dress as she posed with the label's designer Stacey Bendet before Alice + Olivia's fall presentation at New York hotspot Provocateur. Bendet's secret to surviving fashion week? "I love green tea and Activate water. I was getting a cold so I was guzzling it all week trying to feel better!" she told us.
Joe Kohen/WireImage
<p>Sophia Bush</p>
Sophia Bush

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush (in Tadashi) also dropped by Provocateur to check out the Alice + Olivia show. "This is my first fashion week event!" she told us. "I'm here for the clothes. I want to see how the light bounces off things and how the fabric moves when they pass you on the runway."

Joe Kohen/WireImage
Jason Schwartzman and Scott Sternberg
Jason Schwartzman and Scott Sternberg
Actor Jason Schwartzman lent his support for Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg at his Fall 2010 fashion show yesterday. As the model for Band of Outsiders' seasonal lookbooks, the Bored to Death star was naturally dressed head-to-toe in the label.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Actress Zoe Kravitz trekked west of the Bryant Park tents to Pier 94 for Alexander Wang's Fall 2010 runway show. The designer's latest collection mixed Goth with Wall Street featuring pinstripe suits alongside long velvet dresses and dark, gauzy, cutout tops.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana and Keith Britton
Zoe Saldana and Keith Britton
After the Prabal Gurung show, Zoe Saldana headed to N.Y.C. lounge SL for the launch party of myfdb.com where she posed with founder Keith Britton. The Web site serves as an online fashion database that compiles information such as fashion credits and archived magazine layouts and covers.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst dropped by Milk Studios yesterday to catch Patrik Ervell's Fall 2010 menswear presentation. When she wasn't eyeing the designer's utilitarian looks, Dunst, who sported sunglasses throughout the presentation, hung out with makeup artist friends backstage.
Ben Hider/Getty Images
