Day 2: NY Fashion Week

Feb 14, 2010 @ 8:27 am
Heidi Klum and Faith Hill
Heidi Klum and Faith Hill
Country star Faith Hill stopped by the Project Runway season finale show to serve as the celebrity judge. Dressed in a black silk jacket and pants by Marchesa, Hill, along with fellow judge Heidi Klum (in Gucci), watched ten designers take the runway for the show's top prize.

-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Joyann King and Lindzi Scharf
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Michael Kors and Heidi Klum
Michael Kors and Heidi Klum
After kick-starting fashion week together at Wednesday night's amFAR charity gala, the two costars bid adieu to the seventh season of Project Runway with the finale show at Bryant Park. In order to keep the identities of the three top designers a secret, the show sent 10 designer collections down the runway.
Bryan Bedder/Gettty Images
Yigal Azrouel and Malin Akerman
Yigal Azrouel and Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman (in Yigal Azrouel) hopped off a red-eye and dashed straight to Azrouel's morning show. "I had about an hour to get ready," Akerman told us. "I thought I'd go for the smoky eye to finish off the rock-and-roll look." Her beauty choices fell in line with Azrouel's fall color palette. "I use a lot of blacks and grays in the collection," said the designer.
Brian Ach/Getty Images
Whitney Port and Samantha Swetra
Whitney Port and Samantha Swetra
The City stars Whitney Port and Samantha Swetra posed for the cameras before taking a seat in the front row at Charlotte Ronson. It's been a busy week for the reality stars, who've been filming scenes for the show at the Bryant Park tents. On Friday, Port hit the Ports 1961 show with costar Roxy Olin.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Beth Ostrosky and Kelly Rutherford
Beth Ostrosky and Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford experienced her "fashion week moment" at the Nicole Miller show when model Beth Ostrosky arrived wearing the same white Nicole Miller dress. "You look gorgeous! I just picked this out an hour ago. Isn't that funny?" the Gossip Girl star told Ostrosky with a laugh. After the pair posed for pictures together, Ostrosky told us, "She wins!"
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Kerry Washington and Amanda Peet
Kerry Washington and Amanda Peet
Actresses Kerry Washington and Amanda Peet showed their support for designer Jason Wu at his Fall 2010 runway show. Washington (in a Jason Wu dress and Movado earrings) found some time between her Broadway stint in David Mamet's Race to hit the shows. "[The play's] messing with my fashion week plans," the actress joked.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kat De Luna and Amber Rose
Kat De Luna and Amber Rose
Singer Kat De Luna and model Amber Rose (in a Christian Siriano dress) were among the stars who sat front row at Siriano's fall show. Rose is making the fashion week rounds-she was also spotted at the Nicole Miller show a few hours later.
Moises De Pena/WireImage
Christian Siriano and Mena Suvari
Christian Siriano and Mena Suvari
Project Runway alum Christian Siriano shared his excitement with actress Mena Suvari backstage after his fall show at Bryant Park. Inspired by 1960s Paris, Siriano's collection featured tailored pencil skirts as well as his signature eveningwear and a cascading fuschia tulle gown that served as his final look.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Mark Indelicato
Mark Indelicato
Ugly Betty star Mark Indelicato beamed when he found the gift bag perched on his front row seat at the Charlotte Ronson show. In a stroke of life imitating art, Indelicato will be interning for fashion magazine Teen Vogue after Ugly Betty ends its run this season.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
