Day 2: NY Fashion Week

Malin Akerman (in Yigal Azrouel) hopped off a red-eye and dashed straight to Azrouel's morning show. "I had about an hour to get ready," Akerman told us. "I thought I'd go for the smoky eye to finish off the rock-and-roll look." Her beauty choices fell in line with Azrouel's fall color palette. "I use a lot of blacks and grays in the collection," said the designer.