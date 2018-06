Day 1: NY Fashion Week

"It's been a crazy week!" exclaimed, unwinding at New York City's Surf Lounge after presenting her Fall 2010 collection for L.A.M.B. "It's only my second collection with my new team. That combined with the blizzard and the fact that my son has an ear infection, all that chaos got us to be really creative." Despite the obstacles she faced, Stefani's hard work paid off, with fashion fans likedeclaring the show a success. "Gwen really out did herself i cant say enough good things about L.A.M.B she is one of the most beautiful women i have ever seen in my life," Osborne tweeted after viewing the tough-girl chic pieces on the runway.-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Enid Portugez, Lindzi Scharf and Nakisha Williams