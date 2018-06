Celebrities at the Collections

15 of 17 Roger Wong/INF Goff

Alicia Keys

With her pin-straight bangs and cinched black trench, Alicia Keys played the part of fashionista to a T outside the tents at Bryant Park before a Tracy Reese show. Keys's entourage was small but effective. Her stylist, Wouri Vice, came along to help scout for future fashions while a burly bodyguard kept photographers at bay. Keys was sorry she couldn't stay for the rest of the week, but said she had to get back to Los Angeles to finish recording her latest album.