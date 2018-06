1 of 9 Amy Sussman/Getty

Angie Harmon

Ushering in the spring season while checking out the trends for fall, the stars have been seen around the tents in a splashes of bold colors such as daffodil, cherry, blueberry and tangerine. Here, we can see the uplifting effect canary yellow can have like it does on Angie Harmon, who looks radiant in the uplifting color.