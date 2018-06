Best of Runway Beauty

4 of 9 Courtesy Imaxtree, Courtesy nars

Orangey Lips at Marc Jacobs

François Nars sent models down the Marc Jacobs runway with soft, imminently wearable makeup. "The lipstick is NARS Barbarella. Marc went to Bloomingdale's and picked it at the counter himself. We've had it in the line for a few years-he was looking for an orangey coral and it was just right," Nars said backstage. To perfect the application, he dabbed on tons of the lipstick with his fingers, then wiped some away. "By the time the show starts, it will look worn," he said. "This season, the makeup is the only color you'll see in the collection."