From the Daring to the Demure, See Our Favorite Looks from London Fashion Week

Just when we thought New York Fashion Week served up some pretty bold beauty moments, the wild hair and makeup choices to take the runways in London go and one-up us! London Fashion Week has come to a close and over the course of the last few days, models worked some of the craziest beauty looks we've seen all season. The haphazard vibe of Vivienne Westwood’s makeup (top left) ranks at the top of our most-daring list, and although the standout effects at Mary Katrantzou, Giles, and Temperley London were paired with otherwise minimalist makeup, the moments were just as striking as Westwood's arts and crafts-esque feeling. Giles went for a gothic power pout with a swipe of inky black lipstick (bottom left), while Mary Katrantzou (top right) and Temperley London (bottom right) focused the drama on the eyes.

But that is not to say that all the London beauty moments were wild---while many of the effects were clearly not meant to be worn off the runway, many demure, elegant options translate just as well in the real world. That's why we put together a list of our favorite runway beauty moments from London Fashion Week, ranging from the crazy to the chic. Click through our gallery to see each one up close!

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Beauty Moments from London Fashion Week