From the Daring to the Demure, See Our Favorite Looks from London Fashion Week

Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 25, 2015 @ 7:10 pm

Just when we thought New York Fashion Week served up some pretty bold beauty moments, the wild hair and makeup choices to take the runways in London go and one-up us! London Fashion Week has come to a close and over the course of the last few days, models worked some of the craziest beauty looks we've seen all season. The haphazard vibe of Vivienne Westwood’s makeup (top left) ranks at the top of our most-daring list, and although the standout effects at Mary Katrantzou, Giles, and Temperley London were paired with otherwise minimalist makeup, the moments were just as striking as Westwood's arts and crafts-esque feeling. Giles went for a gothic power pout with a swipe of inky black lipstick (bottom left), while Mary Katrantzou (top right) and Temperley London (bottom right) focused the drama on the eyes.

But that is not to say that all the London beauty moments were wild---while many of the effects were clearly not meant to be worn off the runway, many demure, elegant options translate just as well in the real world. That's why we put together a list of our favorite runway beauty moments from London Fashion Week, ranging from the crazy to the chic. Click through our gallery to see each one up close!

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Beauty Moments from London Fashion Week

Vivienne Westwood

Never one to play by makeup rules on the runway, Vivienne Westwood's models worked strokes of red and black face paint seemingly applied in a haphazard manner, with a lengthy set of gold-tipped nails finishing the look.

Mary Katrantzou

A tiny strip of falsies were placed in the center of each model's lower lashes, standing out against an otherwise minimalist effect.

Giles

We never thought we'd consider black lipstick wearable, but against groomed brows and a clean complexion, the gothic effect saw the light of day on the runway of Giles' show.

Temperley London

As a complement to the elegant runway pieces, mini-sequins were strategically placed in a bold winged-out shape across models' lids.

Ashish

The overlined red lip at Ashish got topped off with a set of contrasting faux bangs, and a tousled down 'do.

Burberry

Now here's one look that works just as well off the runway as it does on! Burberry's girls worked a bronzed complexion paired with a matte nude lip, and greyscale smoky eye with heavy liner smudged along the lower lashes. 

House of Holland

The edgy patterns and textures were complemented by a bare face, save for the feathery drawn-in liner swiped across each model's crease.

Issa

In contrast to Burberry's low-key smoky eye, Issa's version took on a more defined shape with a precise wing, and was topped off with a sheer, glossy nude lip.

Matthew Williamson

Perhaps as a nod to the swingin' sixties vibe of the collection, models at Matthew Williamson went for a modern Twiggy look with a drawn-in crease, and a wash of apricot blush. 

Roksanda

With the matte red lip and graphic half-updo as the focal points, a heavily-powdered complexion and brushed-up brows served as the backdrop to the look at Roksanda.

Topshop Unique

Topshop's girls went au naturel, playing up their features with soft petal blush, and a barely-there pink lip.

Gareth Pugh

In what might be the craziest and most patriotic look we've ever seen from London Fashion Week, the models at Gareth Pugh's had their faces completely painted to mimic the English flag.

