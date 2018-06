The Best Beauty Looks From Fall 2015 Fashion Week

"The Altuzarragirl is supposed to be fresh and natural, but I wanted to give the makeup a comfortable, lived-in feeling, like she's been wearing it," says lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux, who blended a grey cream from MAC's pro line on the inner half of the lid, then followed with a brown cream on the outer portion of the eye. In the center, he dabbed on a purple-tinted gloss to blend the two hues. "It brings humidity to the look, and creates a connection between the grey and brown. Little by little, the gloss will move." With an ample amount of Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream ($34; moroccanoil.com) and a few spritzes of hairspray, Odile Gilbert gave the flat chignons a wet effect, but kept a small amount of volume on the top. "We apply the cream to wet hair, work it in with our fingers, and rough-dry it," she says. "Then, we wrap the hair and keep it at the nape of the neck. You twist the bun, then open it a little to make it flat. It's very organic."