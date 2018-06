Barbie's 50th Anniversary Runway Show

1 of 40 Getty Images

Happy Birthday Barbie!

The iconic doll celebrated 50 years with a runway show featuring looks created by 50 American designers, including Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Anna Sui and Diane von Furstenberg. The world’s top models brought the doll to life in three themed wardrobe sets. The first looks were a tribute to the retro dolls of the '50s and '60s, followed by a Malibu Barbie-inspired crop with big hair and tanned skin, and the finale featured edgier looks with clear plastic toppers that gave the audience a peek into Barbie's bright future. See the looks from the show and hear what the designers had to say about Barbie.