Backstage Beauty

At Michael Kors
The emphasis was on the eyes at the Michael Kors Fall 2007 show during New York Fashion Week. Makeup artist Dick Page of MAC Cosmetics rimmed eyes with Smolder eye pencil and opened up the eye area with a few individual false lashes. Skin was warmed up with MAC cream color base in Hush, and a glossy neutral lip finished off the sultry look.
Celebrity trendsetter: With darkly lined eyes and lush lashes, Carmen Electra smoldered at Anna Sui.
Celebrity trendsetter: Amber Tamblyn was a girl about the tents with her slightly messy sexy-chic updo.
At Peter Som
Beauty pro Gucci Westman for Lancôme created a sophisticated look for models at the Peter Som show. Inspired by orchids and the richness of John Singer Sargent paintings, Som showed polished clothing in deep grays with pops of color, nuanced neutrals and accents of fur. To pull the overall look together, Westman painted a velvety, deep burgundy lip and enlivened the skin with Lancôme Photôgenic translucent powder for fresh, luminous skin.
Celebrity trendsetters: Both Mary-Kate Olsen and Rachel Bilson accessorized with deep-red lip color.
At Tracy Reese
Clean, streamlined hair was all the rage at the Tracy Reese show. To complement the strong yet feminine clothes of next season's collection, hairstylist Edris Nichols and her team used FHI Heat Hot Sauce and FHI Heat flat irons to straighten hair and add shine. Then, hair was pulled into low ponytails and adorned with taffeta bows at the base of the neck.
Celebrity trendsetter: Piper Perabo played it straight at Behnaz Sarafpour.
At Rag & Bone
The designers behind the hip line Rag & Bone wanted a cool, fresh look with some edge. Westman dusted cheeks with Lancôme Magique Blush in Pink Softness and stained lips with a rosebud-colored lipstick before intensifying the feminine look with an almost wet gray shadow and black mascara.
Celebrity trendsetter: Though Claire Danes kept the eye makeup to a minimum, she was naturally radiant with pink lips and flushed cheeks.
