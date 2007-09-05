Backstage Beauty

2 of 5 Steve Eichner/AP

At Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg's collection had a "La Movida" Spanish theme and was inspired by a modern flamenco girl. To set off the beet-colored lips and matte skin, hairstylist FrÃ©dÃ©ric Fekkai twisted hair into sexy updos-that were both messy and pretty at the same time. Using a root-lifting spray and a blast of heat from a blow-dryer, the pro created rough texture at the roots and smoothed the length of the hair with a silkening crÃ©me before securing into a knot with bobby pins. A spritz of shine gloss spray finished off the look.



Celebrity trendsetter: Amber Tamblyn was a girl about the tents with her slightly messy sexy-chic updo.