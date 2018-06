Armani Fifth Avenue Store Opening Party

1 of 8 Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullen/Sipa Press

Victoria Beckham and Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani invited fashion industry insiders and an inner circle of famous friends including Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys and John Mayer for a celebration to mark the opening of his Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. "Armani was one of the first designer items that I ever bought," said Beckham, who chose a Swarovski-beaded Emporio Armani cocktail dress for the occasion. "Meeting Mr. Armani for the first time a couple of years ago was really exciting for me. I'm in awe of him."



-Bronwyn Barnes