Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper

In an unforgettable ensemble that she accessorized by applying dozens tiny white pearls to her cheeks, Lady Gaga was the center of attention for much of the evening. Gaga's fellow MAC Viva Glam face Cyndi Lauper introduced the songstress' shocking performance, which included a crowd of mannequins, a rotating piano and a few curse words. Gaga later accepted the Award of Courage on behalf of an absent Elton John and David Furnish, telling the crowd, "I just wanted to say how much Elton means to me and how much David means to me and I just recently became good friends with them, but to me it’s like you feel like you’ve known someone your whole life and watched them your whole life."