6 Hot Star Trends

Shorts Over Tights

No need to save your shorts for summer-mix masters layered their favorite pairs over heavy tights for a leg-baring (and warm!) look. Olivia Palermo (left) and Alexa Chung (right, in Madewell) chose designs in tweed and velvet, while Nicole Richie (center) wore a classic pair of Daisy Dukes!