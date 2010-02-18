6 Hot Star Trends

InStyle.com
Feb 18, 2010 @ 9:27 am
Embellished Jackets
pinterest
Embellished Jackets
A cold-weather staple got a high-style makeover with sequins, studs and rhinestones. Michelle Trachtenberg (left, in Jill Stuart), Heidi Klum (center) and Ashley Olsen (right) all picked up the shine of their satin underpinnings with elaborately decorated toppers.
Mark Von Holden/WireImage, Janet Mayer / Splash News, Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shorts Over Tights
pinterest
Shorts Over Tights
No need to save your shorts for summer-mix masters layered their favorite pairs over heavy tights for a leg-baring (and warm!) look. Olivia Palermo (left) and Alexa Chung (right, in Madewell) chose designs in tweed and velvet, while Nicole Richie (center) wore a classic pair of Daisy Dukes!
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG, Splash News, Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com
Graphic Tees
pinterest
Graphic Tees
Fashionistas were airing their opinions without saying a word in playful graphic T-shirts. Mena Suvari (left) and Kirsten Dunst (center) kept their messages en Francais while Victoria Beckham wore a charitable Fashion For Haiti tee.
Gregory Pace / BEImages, Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic, John Parra/WireImage
Neutrals
pinterest
Neutrals
Proving you can be bold without wearing brights, celebrities selected elegant separates in sand, stone and ivory. Super stylist Rachel Zoe (left) paired over-the-knee boots with a blousey top while Whitney Port (center) and Melissa George (right, in Max Azria) wore masculine-inspired looks.
Splash News and Pictures, Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic, Joe Kohen/WireImage
Edgy Leather
pinterest
Edgy Leather
Risk-taking stylistas eschewed motorcycle jackets and second-skin pants in favor of inventive tough-girl designs. Kristen Bell (left, in Tracy Reese) paired a leather vest with a print skirt, while Gwen Stefani (center) selected a medieval-inspired outfit from her own L.A.M.B. label. The ever-trendsetting Chloe Sevigny (right, in Blouson) bared her belly in a crop top.
Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com, Gregory Pace / BEImages, PATRICK MCMULLAN/PatrickMcMullan.com
Black and Blue
pinterest
Black and Blue
Vibrant cobalt was the standout shade to pair with basic black for the perfect winter palette. Keke Palmer (left), Liv Tyler (center, in G-Star Raw) and Kelly Osbourne (right) all stood out in the low-contrast but high-impact combo.
Demis Maryannakis/Sipa Press, Brian Zak/Sipa Press, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Mark Von Holden/WireImage, Janet Mayer / Splash News, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Embellished Jackets

A cold-weather staple got a high-style makeover with sequins, studs and rhinestones. Michelle Trachtenberg (left, in Jill Stuart), Heidi Klum (center) and Ashley Olsen (right) all picked up the shine of their satin underpinnings with elaborately decorated toppers.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG, Splash News, Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

Shorts Over Tights

No need to save your shorts for summer-mix masters layered their favorite pairs over heavy tights for a leg-baring (and warm!) look. Olivia Palermo (left) and Alexa Chung (right, in Madewell) chose designs in tweed and velvet, while Nicole Richie (center) wore a classic pair of Daisy Dukes!
3 of 6 Gregory Pace / BEImages, Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic, John Parra/WireImage

Graphic Tees

Fashionistas were airing their opinions without saying a word in playful graphic T-shirts. Mena Suvari (left) and Kirsten Dunst (center) kept their messages en Francais while Victoria Beckham wore a charitable Fashion For Haiti tee.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Splash News and Pictures, Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic, Joe Kohen/WireImage

Neutrals

Proving you can be bold without wearing brights, celebrities selected elegant separates in sand, stone and ivory. Super stylist Rachel Zoe (left) paired over-the-knee boots with a blousey top while Whitney Port (center) and Melissa George (right, in Max Azria) wore masculine-inspired looks.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com, Gregory Pace / BEImages, PATRICK MCMULLAN/PatrickMcMullan.com

Edgy Leather

Risk-taking stylistas eschewed motorcycle jackets and second-skin pants in favor of inventive tough-girl designs. Kristen Bell (left, in Tracy Reese) paired a leather vest with a print skirt, while Gwen Stefani (center) selected a medieval-inspired outfit from her own L.A.M.B. label. The ever-trendsetting Chloe Sevigny (right, in Blouson) bared her belly in a crop top.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Demis Maryannakis/Sipa Press, Brian Zak/Sipa Press, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Black and Blue

Vibrant cobalt was the standout shade to pair with basic black for the perfect winter palette. Keke Palmer (left), Liv Tyler (center, in G-Star Raw) and Kelly Osbourne (right) all stood out in the low-contrast but high-impact combo.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!