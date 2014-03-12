50 Standout Accessories From Fall 2014 Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris

ImaxTree (3)
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 12, 2014 @ 6:21 pm

All fashion month long, city after city, show after show, we've been keeping a tab on the "It" accessories that hit the catwalk. After all, it's all in the details.

Whether we were sitting front row or live streaming from the office, there's always a need to go back and get a closer look at the accessories, which is what we're giving you here! An automatic appreciation for the masterminded craftsmanship along with a side of "I need that" hits you with each and every click.

To wit: At Christian Dior, Raf Simons sent a futuristic message by cleverly teaming beaded clutches in poppy colors with sculptural sneaker-style heels (pictured, left). For her Fall 2014 tough-chic collection, Vera Wang gave the term "statement necklace" a whole new meaning with creepy crawlers decked out in gems galore (pictured, middle). And at Gucci, the pastel snakeskin knee-high boots spoke to the mod mood of the collection and gave off a '60s vibe (pictured, right).

We gathered our favorite, most enthralling pieces, and rest assured our roundup is filled with next season's must-have bags and shoes that will inevitably wind up at the top of everyone's wish list—from those of street style stars and celebrities to you, too.

Click to thumb through the most standout accessories from the Fall 2014 shows.

1 of 50 ImaxTree

Christian Dior

Paris
2 of 50 ImaxTree

Christian Dior

Paris
3 of 50 ImaxTree

Saint Laurent

Paris
4 of 50 ImaxTree

Alexander McQueen

Paris
5 of 50 ImaxTree

Balenciaga

Paris
6 of 50 ImaxTree

Alexander Wang

New York
7 of 50 Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana

Milan
8 of 50 Getty Images

Burberry Prorsum

London
9 of 50 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tory Burch

New York
10 of 50 ImaxTree

3.1 Phillip Lim

New York
11 of 50 ImaxTree

Michael Kors

New York
12 of 50 ImaxTree

Givenchy

Paris
13 of 50 ImaxTree

Derek Lam

New York
14 of 50 ImaxTree

Diane von Furstenberg

New York
15 of 50 ImaxTree

Dries Van Noten

Paris
16 of 50 ImaxTree

The Row

New York
17 of 50 ImaxTree

Altuzarra

New York
18 of 50 ImaxTree

Tom Ford

London
19 of 50 ImaxTree

Kenneth Cole

New York
20 of 50 ImaxTree

Prada

Milan
21 of 50 ImaxTree

Mary Katrantzou

London
22 of 50 ImaxTree

Vera Wang

New York
23 of 50 ImaxTree

Proenza Schouler

New York
24 of 50 ImaxTree

Gucci

Milan
25 of 50 ImaxTree

Reed Krakoff

New York
26 of 50 ImaxTree

Giorgio Armani

Milan
27 of 50 ImaxTree

Narciso Rodriguez

New York
28 of 50 ImaxTree

Chloé

Paris
29 of 50 ImaxTree

Salvatore Ferragamo

Milan
30 of 50 ImaxTree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

New York
31 of 50 ImaxTree

J.Crew

New York
32 of 50 ImaxTree

Chanel

Paris
33 of 50 ImaxTree

Céline

Paris
34 of 50 ImaxTree

Calvin Klein Collection

New York
35 of 50 ImaxTree

Marni

Milan
36 of 50 ImaxTree

Balmain

Paris
37 of 50 Getty Images

Jason Wu

New York
38 of 50 ImaxTree

Marc Jacobs

New York
39 of 50 Getty Images

Lanvin

Paris
40 of 50 Courtesy Photo

Coach

New York
41 of 50 Getty Images

Louis Vuitton

Paris
42 of 50 Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

New York
43 of 50 ImaxTree

Miu Miu

Paris
44 of 50 ImaxTree

Rebecca Minkoff

New York
45 of 50 ImaxTree

Rag & Bone

New York
46 of 50 ImaxTree

DKNY

New York
47 of 50 ImaxTree

Stella McCartney

Paris
48 of 50 ImaxTree

Ralph Lauren

New York
49 of 50 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Valentino

Paris
50 of 50 ImaxTree

Fendi

Milan

