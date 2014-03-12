50 Standout Accessories From Fall 2014 Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris

All fashion month long, city after city, show after show, we've been keeping a tab on the "It" accessories that hit the catwalk. After all, it's all in the details.

Whether we were sitting front row or live streaming from the office, there's always a need to go back and get a closer look at the accessories, which is what we're giving you here! An automatic appreciation for the masterminded craftsmanship along with a side of "I need that" hits you with each and every click.

To wit: At Christian Dior, Raf Simons sent a futuristic message by cleverly teaming beaded clutches in poppy colors with sculptural sneaker-style heels (pictured, left). For her Fall 2014 tough-chic collection, Vera Wang gave the term "statement necklace" a whole new meaning with creepy crawlers decked out in gems galore (pictured, middle). And at Gucci, the pastel snakeskin knee-high boots spoke to the mod mood of the collection and gave off a '60s vibe (pictured, right).

We gathered our favorite, most enthralling pieces, and rest assured our roundup is filled with next season's must-have bags and shoes that will inevitably wind up at the top of everyone's wish list—from those of street style stars and celebrities to you, too.

