See All of the Best Looks from the 2016 Essence Festival

Bennett Raglin/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Jul 04, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

If you haven’t hopped aboard the Andra Day train, let the 31-year-old Grammy nominee’s style be reason enough to consider yourself a fan. On Thursday in New Orleans, the R&B crooner and Coca-Cola ambassador helped kick off this year’s highly anticipated Essence Festival like any woman with an affinity for turning heads would.

Day participated in the Apple R&B Rising event, where she delivered an intimate performance of her foot-thumping hits, and wowed in a floral ensemble that had yesteryear written all of it. Her black printed jumpsuit paired well with a purple, bow-adorned headband, black boots, and oversize hoop earrings.

But being that the festival is by far one of the year’s most fashion-forward occasions, Day was not the only star to dazzle. In fact, former Fashion Queens co-host and radio personality Bevy Smith also took a floral approach to dressing for The Big Easy. Meanwhile, the ladies of The Real (Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai) delivered quite the sartorial punch in coordinating, colorful ensembles that ran the gamut from hot pink to mustard yellow.

As for who else we think will take home the weekend’s personal style cake? Our eyes are peeled for a sighting of expected A-listers like Ciara, Mariah Carey, and the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

RELATED: Tamera Mowry and More Stars Take to Social Media as They Kick Off the 2016 Essence Festival

See all of the best looks from this year’s Essence Festival below. 

1 of 17 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Andra Day

Day kicked off the festival on Thursday at the Apple R&B Rising event where she not only rocked a floral jumpsuit with a matching purple headband, but also took the stage to deliver her beloved hits. 

Advertisement
2 of 17 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Bevy Smith

Smith stopped by the Apple R&B Rising event on Thursday and styled a floral green dress with matching brown-toned accessories. 

3 of 17 Ryan Theriot/Getty

Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai

The ladies of The Real proudly showed off their coordinating colors as they tossed beads onto Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Thursday.

Advertisement
4 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Tisha Campbell-Martin, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Bevy Smith

The trio of stars posed in jewel-toned dresses at Essence Festival on Friday.

Advertisement
5 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Michelle Williams

The singer took the stage in New Orleans Friday to perform crowd-pleasing hits in a BCBGMAXAZRIA cape.

Advertisement
6 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Vanessa K. De Luca

Essence magazine's editor in chief wore a bold animal-print dress in a classic silhouette as she spoke onstage at the Essence Festival Friday.

Advertisement
7 of 17 Josh Brasted/Getty for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Janelle Monae 

Janelle Monae wows in an allover graphic print to attend a screening of "Queen Sugar."

Advertisement
8 of 17 Josh Brasted/Getty for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Common

The musician cleaned up nicely for the screening of "Queen Sugar."

Advertisement
9 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Serayah McNeill 

The actress rocks patched jeans with the best of 'em.

Advertisement
10 of 17 Josh Brasted/Getty

Soledad O'Brien 

The news personality keeps her look clean and polished in a bright pink dress and crisp white topper.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Misty Copeland 

The ballerina speaks onstage at the festival in an intricate graphic print.

Advertisement
12 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Oprah Winfrey 

Oprah spoke onstage at the festival in simply chic power red dress.

Advertisement
13 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Tyra Banks

The model showed white is indeed the coolest color for summer while speaking onstage at the festival.

Advertisement
14 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Estelle 

Estelle turns up the fun with this gold and black sequined dress.

Advertisement
15 of 17 Paras Griffin/Getty

Patti Labelle

The iconic singer shows that mustard is still a hot hue of the season.

Advertisement
16 of 17 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Andra Day

The singer closed out the Essence Festival on Sunday in a pink look that balanced modern and retro inspirations.

Advertisement
17 of 17 Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Ciara

Ciara was a force to reckon with in her structured white outfit during Essence Festival's final day.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!