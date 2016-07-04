See All of the Best Looks from the 2016 Essence Festival

If you haven’t hopped aboard the Andra Day train, let the 31-year-old Grammy nominee’s style be reason enough to consider yourself a fan. On Thursday in New Orleans, the R&B crooner and Coca-Cola ambassador helped kick off this year’s highly anticipated Essence Festival like any woman with an affinity for turning heads would.

Day participated in the Apple R&B Rising event, where she delivered an intimate performance of her foot-thumping hits, and wowed in a floral ensemble that had yesteryear written all of it. Her black printed jumpsuit paired well with a purple, bow-adorned headband, black boots, and oversize hoop earrings.

But being that the festival is by far one of the year’s most fashion-forward occasions, Day was not the only star to dazzle. In fact, former Fashion Queens co-host and radio personality Bevy Smith also took a floral approach to dressing for The Big Easy. Meanwhile, the ladies of The Real (Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai) delivered quite the sartorial punch in coordinating, colorful ensembles that ran the gamut from hot pink to mustard yellow.

As for who else we think will take home the weekend’s personal style cake? Our eyes are peeled for a sighting of expected A-listers like Ciara, Mariah Carey, and the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

See all of the best looks from this year’s Essence Festival below.