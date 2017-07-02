whitelogo
whitelogo
Essence Festival
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Awards & Events
Essence Festival
Essence Festival
Celebrity
See All the Best Looks from the 2017
Essence
Festival
Jul 02, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Someone Write Halle Berry an Angela Davis Biopic ASAP
Jul 01, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Halle Berry Will Kick Off
Essence
Festival 2017 in a Major Way
Jun 28, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Most Recent
Awards & Events
Everything You Need to Know About
Essence
's Beauty Carnival
Apr 19, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
The 2017
Essence
Festival Lineup Is Its Most Star-Studded Yet
Apr 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
There's Pretty Much Nothing Teyana Taylor Can't Do
Mar 24, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Essence Festival
The 2017
Essence
Festival Speakers List Couldn't Be More Empowering
Mar 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
Essence Festival
Mary J. Blige Announces Exciting Ladies-Only Night of Essence Fest
Feb 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Essence Festival
Here's Exactly How to Get Ciara's Sultry Essence Festival Waves
Jul 05, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Here's How Marsha Ambrosius and More Stars Paid Tribute to Prince at
Essence
Festival
Jul 04, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Essence Festival
See All of the Best Looks from the 2016
Essence
Festival
Jul 04, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Awards & Events
Tina Knowles Honored with First Ever Inspiring Leadership Award at
Essence
Fest 2016
Jul 03, 2016 @ 8:45 pm
Awards & Events
Mariah Carey Dazzles at
Essence
Festival 2016
Jul 03, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Awards & Events
6 More Amazing Instas from the 2016
Essence
Festival
Jul 03, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Awards & Events
Misty Copeland on Performing with Prince and Positive Self Image at 2016
Essence
Fest
Jul 03, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Awards & Events
Oprah Speaks About the Power of Intention at the 2016
Essence
Festival
Jul 03, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Awards & Events
The Top 6
Essence
Festival Instagrams Thus Far
Jul 02, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Tamera Mowry and More Stars Take to Social Media as They Kick Off the 2016
Essence
Festival
Jul 01, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Essence Festival
The 2016
Essence
Festival Kicks Off Today—Here’s Why You Should Be Excited
Jun 30, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Ciara & Mariah Carey Will Be Performing at the 2016 Essence Festival—See the Full Lineup!
Apr 20, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Awards & Events
Essence Festival 2015 May Be the Best Way to Spend Your 4th of July Weekend
Jul 01, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Makeup
Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle’s Kahlana Barfield Took to the Essence Music Festival
Jul 09, 2014 @ 8:15 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!