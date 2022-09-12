See All the Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Television's biggest night is here. After watching every show you've heard your friends, family, and coworkers talk about and comparing ballots with all of your die-hard TV-watching pals, it's time for the 2022 Emmy Awards and the red carpet arrivals that come with it. Nominees this year include favorites from Ted Lasso, Succession, and Dopesick as well as a bevy of newcomers thanks to The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy, and Abbott Elementary.

While it may be odd to think about an awards show on a Monday night (blame football), consider it a blessing for all of your favorite celebrities: they all got one more day to prep. And what, exactly, did they do with that bit of extra time? See for yourself.