See All the Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is officially underway.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 @ 06:39PM
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Television's biggest night is here. After watching every show you've heard your friends, family, and coworkers talk about and comparing ballots with all of your die-hard TV-watching pals, it's time for the 2022 Emmy Awards and the red carpet arrivals that come with it. Nominees this year include favorites from Ted Lasso, Succession, and Dopesick as well as a bevy of newcomers thanks to The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy, and Abbott Elementary.

While it may be odd to think about an awards show on a Monday night (blame football), consider it a blessing for all of your favorite celebrities: they all got one more day to prep. And what, exactly, did they do with that bit of extra time? See for yourself.

01 of 10

Laverne Cox

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Laverne Cox, who hosts E!'s If We're Being Honest, arrived at this year's gold carpet wearing Jean Paul Gaultier couture. She added CICADA jewelry to finish the look.

02 of 10

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series tonight for Abbot Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived with crystals in her hair (including her long braid) and carried a structured bag that matched the lining of her gown.

03 of 10

Shonda Rhimes

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series this year for her executive producer title on Netflix's Inventing Anna. She arrived wearing a custom St. John Knits gown with sheer panels on the skirt.

04 of 10

Elle Fanning

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

This was the very first time that Elle Fanning has been to the Emmy Awards and she honored the team at Hulu's The Great, wearing a gown designed by the the show's costume designer, Sharon Long (who took home an Emmy Award for her work last week). Fanning told E! that the dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and how designers like Edith Head designed gowns for actresses during the golden age of Hollywood.

05 of 10

HoYeon Jung

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

When you're part of one of the most popular shows, ever, it's not surprising that it gets you nominated for an Emmy Award. Squid Games's HoYeon Jung is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and arrived on the gold carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown.

06 of 10

Connie Britton

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

The star of HBO's The White Lotus arrived in a caped pink gown from Monique Lhuillier.

07 of 10

Lily James

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Before the red carpet arrivals, E!'s hosts explained that Lily James would be paying homage to Pamela Anderson on the red carpet and she arrived wearing a slinky bronze Atelier Versace (one of the biggest designers of the '90s) gown in the label's signature chainmail. James is nominated tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

08 of 10

Andrew Garfield

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Spider-Man star and Emmy nominee (he's up for Under the Banner of Heaven) Andrew Garfield arrived in a white tux and no tie — just one way he and his stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, gave a modern twist to red (ahem, gold) carpet dressing.

09 of 10

Kerry Washington

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Kerry Washington is nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category — she produced Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes — but there's no looking away from her scene-stealing gown, which featured bold floral details and a long, sweeping train. She finished the look with black tights and pointed-toe pumps.

10 of 10

Sophie Thatcher

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher, star of Yellowjackets, arrived on the gold carpet in a sheer, delicately detailed dress from Dior Haute Couture.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney
How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards
Jennifer Coolidge on White Lotus Season 2
Jennifer Coolidge Still Hasn't Seen Herself in 'White Lotus'
Lily James
Lily James Dyed Her Brown Hair Pamela Anderson Blonde
Lily James Long Straight Hair Pink Dress 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Lily James Looks Completely Unrecognizable with Bleached Brows and Black Hair
Pamela Anderson Is On Everybody's Spring Beauty Mood Board
Pamela Anderson Is On Everyone's Spring Beauty Mood Board
Lily James
Lily James Is the Spitting Image of Pamela Anderson in First 'Pam & Tommy' Teaser
Lily James See-Through Harness Dress "Pam & Tommy" Finale Screening
Lily James Wore a Sheer, Plunging Harness Gown at the 'Pam & Tommy' Finale Screening
Lily James
Lily James Brought Pamela Anderson's Sexy '90s Style to Her Latest Off-Duty Look
How Christian Siriano Dressed 8 Starts for the 2022 Tony Awards
Christian Siriano on Dressing SIX Stars for the 2022 Tony Awards
How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed into Pam and Tommy
How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed Into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy Wore a Matching Lingerie Set with a Sheer Cape to the Emmys After-Party
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Is E!'s New Red Carpet Host
Sandra Oh
Everything We Know About Sandra Oh's Very Private Love Life
Evolution of Natural Hair on the Red Carpet
A Look Back On the Evolution of Natural Hairstyles On the Red Carpet
Emmy Spotlight Lead
Red Carpet Bonanza! See the Best Looks from 16 of Our Favorite 2015 Emmy Nominees
Leighton Meester, Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester Once Made Out at a Basketball Game in Front of Chace Crawford