News Awards & Events See All the Looks From the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Awards season is officially underway. Published on September 12, 2022 @ 06:39PM Television's biggest night is here. After watching every show you've heard your friends, family, and coworkers talk about and comparing ballots with all of your die-hard TV-watching pals, it's time for the 2022 Emmy Awards and the red carpet arrivals that come with it. Nominees this year include favorites from Ted Lasso, Succession, and Dopesick as well as a bevy of newcomers thanks to The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy, and Abbott Elementary. While it may be odd to think about an awards show on a Monday night (blame football), consider it a blessing for all of your favorite celebrities: they all got one more day to prep. And what, exactly, did they do with that bit of extra time? See for yourself. 01 of 10 Laverne Cox Getty Images Laverne Cox, who hosts E!'s If We're Being Honest, arrived at this year's gold carpet wearing Jean Paul Gaultier couture. She added CICADA jewelry to finish the look. 02 of 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph Getty Images Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series tonight for Abbot Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived with crystals in her hair (including her long braid) and carried a structured bag that matched the lining of her gown. 03 of 10 Shonda Rhimes Getty Images Shonda Rhimes is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series this year for her executive producer title on Netflix's Inventing Anna. She arrived wearing a custom St. John Knits gown with sheer panels on the skirt. 04 of 10 Elle Fanning Getty Images This was the very first time that Elle Fanning has been to the Emmy Awards and she honored the team at Hulu's The Great, wearing a gown designed by the the show's costume designer, Sharon Long (who took home an Emmy Award for her work last week). Fanning told E! that the dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and how designers like Edith Head designed gowns for actresses during the golden age of Hollywood. 05 of 10 HoYeon Jung Getty Images When you're part of one of the most popular shows, ever, it's not surprising that it gets you nominated for an Emmy Award. Squid Games's HoYeon Jung is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and arrived on the gold carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown. 06 of 10 Connie Britton Getty Images The star of HBO's The White Lotus arrived in a caped pink gown from Monique Lhuillier. 07 of 10 Lily James Getty Images Before the red carpet arrivals, E!'s hosts explained that Lily James would be paying homage to Pamela Anderson on the red carpet and she arrived wearing a slinky bronze Atelier Versace (one of the biggest designers of the '90s) gown in the label's signature chainmail. James is nominated tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy. 08 of 10 Andrew Garfield Getty Images Spider-Man star and Emmy nominee (he's up for Under the Banner of Heaven) Andrew Garfield arrived in a white tux and no tie — just one way he and his stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, gave a modern twist to red (ahem, gold) carpet dressing. 09 of 10 Kerry Washington Getty Images Kerry Washington is nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category — she produced Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes — but there's no looking away from her scene-stealing gown, which featured bold floral details and a long, sweeping train. She finished the look with black tights and pointed-toe pumps. 10 of 10 Sophie Thatcher Getty Images Sophie Thatcher, star of Yellowjackets, arrived on the gold carpet in a sheer, delicately detailed dress from Dior Haute Couture.