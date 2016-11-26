Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

Todd Williamson/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Nov 26, 2016 @ 10:30 am

Before the Thanksgiving gravy was poured and the aluminum foil was ripped off the leftover pecan pie, Hollywood’s favorites were busy making their final pre-holiday rounds across Tinseltown. Emma Stone lent her fantastically radiant spirit shine at an L.A. screening of new latest flick, La La Land, where she wore a graphic, sleeveless Rosie Assoulin dress and caught up with certified hunk Bradley Cooper.

In Baton Rouge, Solange Knowles and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson lit up the room at Love on Louisiana: An Essence Hometown Heroes Tribute dinner that doubled as an awards ceremony to honor local teachers and students for their positive work in the community. Though Knowles once again caught our eye in a bright pink look, beauties like former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland also joined her.

Of course the week didn’t slip by without a Kardashian-Jenner moment. Sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian headed to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research’s Annual Angel Ball in New York, where they honored their late father, Robert Kardashian. Mom Kris Jenner, also in a peek-a-boo number, joined the duo, each smoldering in sheer and body-hugging designers.

The most notable of red carpet affairs, however, was perhaps the American Music Awards, which put Selena Gomez back into the spotlight after months away from the glitz and glamour.

Scroll down to see who else stepped out for the best parties this week. 

1 of 17 Franziska Krug/Getty Images

MyTheresa.com President Michael Kliger and Jonathan Anderson 

at MyTheresa.com x J.W. Anderson's dinner and private viewing of the Boros collection in Berlin.

2 of 17 Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Veronika Heilbrunner

in J.W. Anderson at MyTheresa.com x J.W. Anderson's dinner and private viewing of the Boros collection in Berlin.

3 of 17 Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Peggy Gould 

in J.W. Anderson at MyTheresa.com x J.W. Anderson's dinner and private viewing of the Boros collection in Berlin.

4 of 17 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

EMMA ROBERTS

at the 2016 Airbnb Open.

5 of 17 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow

at the 2016 Airbnb Open. 

6 of 17 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Julianne Hough

at the 2016 Airbnb Open. 

7 of 17 Joe Scarnici/Getty

Maroon 5

at the 2016 Airbnb Open.

8 of 17 Josh Brasted/Getty

Vanessa De Luca, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Solange Knowles, and Essence President Michelle Ebanks

at Love on Louisiana: An Essence Hometown Heroes Tribute.

9 of 17 Josh Brasted/Getty

Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Solange Knowles, and Deedra Wilson

at Love on Louisiana: An Essence Hometown Heroes Tribute.

10 of 17 Josh Brasted/Getty

A Hometown Hero Award recipient and Solange Knowles 

at Love on Louisiana: An Essence Hometown Heroes Tribute.

11 of 17 Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian 

at the 2016 Angel Ball. 

12 of 17 Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

KRIS JENNER 

at the 2016 Angel Ball. 

13 of 17 Steve Granitz/Getty

Gigi Hadid 

in Roberto Cavalli at the 2016 American Music Awards. 

14 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoë Saldana

in Monse at the 2016 American Music Awards.

15 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Selena Gomez

in Prada at the 2016 American Music Awards. 

16 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

in Brandon Maxwell at the 2016 American Music Awards. 

17 of 17 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Olivia Culpo

at the 10th anniversary of the Blue Jeans Go Green Denim Recycling Program. 

