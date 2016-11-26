Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

Before the Thanksgiving gravy was poured and the aluminum foil was ripped off the leftover pecan pie, Hollywood’s favorites were busy making their final pre-holiday rounds across Tinseltown. Emma Stone lent her fantastically radiant spirit shine at an L.A. screening of new latest flick, La La Land, where she wore a graphic, sleeveless Rosie Assoulin dress and caught up with certified hunk Bradley Cooper.

In Baton Rouge, Solange Knowles and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson lit up the room at Love on Louisiana: An Essence Hometown Heroes Tribute dinner that doubled as an awards ceremony to honor local teachers and students for their positive work in the community. Though Knowles once again caught our eye in a bright pink look, beauties like former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland also joined her.

Of course the week didn’t slip by without a Kardashian-Jenner moment. Sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian headed to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research’s Annual Angel Ball in New York, where they honored their late father, Robert Kardashian. Mom Kris Jenner, also in a peek-a-boo number, joined the duo, each smoldering in sheer and body-hugging designers.

The most notable of red carpet affairs, however, was perhaps the American Music Awards, which put Selena Gomez back into the spotlight after months away from the glitz and glamour.

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Stone's Changing Looks

Scroll down to see who else stepped out for the best parties this week.