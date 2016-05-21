Elle Fanning Stuns in a Fairy-Tale Dress at Cannes

Elle Fanning may have already played a princess in Maleficent, but that doesn't mean she's ready to stop dressing like a royal. The actress—who is also real-life cousins with Kate Middleton—stepped out in a fairy-tale worthy ensemble to promote her new film The Neon Demon at Cannes Film Festival last night. The strapless light pink Zuhair Murad couture gown was embellished with hundreds of rose appliqués atop netted fabric and boasted a gorgeous sweeping train with plenty of intricate detailing.

Fanning's hair was styled into a polished bun, showing off the the gorgeous scalloped neckline of the dress. And since the star recently joined Instagram, we were able to get up close and personal with her stunning Tiffany & Co. bling, which Fanning called "The prettiest jewels I have ever seen" in one Instagram caption.

Since the night was still young, the actress slipped into a short blush off-the-shoulder frock for the after-party that was just as regal (but looked a lot more comfortable for dancing the night away). Here's to happily ever after.

David M. Benett

I am so emotional. Wow. Thank you Cannes for that beautiful, unforgettable experience and thank you @tiffanyandco for allowing me to wear the prettiest jewels I have ever seen 💎💎💎 Now...LET'S PARTY!!!! A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 20, 2016 at 4:10pm PDT

POW. BOOM!!! 👊🏼💥💥💥 A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 20, 2016 at 8:22pm PDT

@zuhairmuradofficial @tiffanyandco 🍧🍧🍧🍧 #cannes2016 A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 20, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

