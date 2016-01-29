Proof That Couture Fashion Week Has the Best Wedding Dress Inspo

Andrea Cheng
Jan 29, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Beautiful, jaw-dropping gowns are a given at Couture Fashion Week. And while they make for excellent eye candy, these couture creations lend themselves quite nicely to wedding dress inspiration. In some cases, they're actually intended for the bride. Traditionally, couture brides land the coveted spot as the closing look. Karl Lagerfeld is one designer who still upholds this tradition (previous brides include Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner). At the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2016 show, he bestowed the honor onto up-and-comer Mica Arganaraz, who was outfitted in a magnificently textured floral gown, complete with a matching hoodie, train, and fanny pack. 

Zuhair Murad is another designer who believes in the couture bride. He closed the show with an incredible white lace gown that boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline and a skirt that ballooned out dramatically at the waist. Others, like Giambattista Valli or Donatella Versace, may not have a bride, but their all-white confections could easily suggest otherwise. Need photographic proof? Keep scrolling to see all the wedding dresses (or the dresses that could double as a wedding dress) from Couture Fashion Week.  

Alexis Mabille Couture

For the girly bride, this one boasts sweet bows and ruffles.

Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

For the unconventional bride, choose a gown that hints at color with one washed in the palest of pinks.

Atelier Versace

A thigh-high slit and cut-outs (one at the hip and one sliced across the chest) are perfect for the bride who wants a boost in sex appeal.

Schiaparelli Couture

Embrace eccentricity with white-on-white embroidery and a charming colorful jacket shrugged on top.

Zuhair Murad Couture

Eschew tradition with a sexy corseted bodice, sleek tailored pants, and a ground-grazing coat.

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

The perfect look for the modern-day princess? An embellished top and a sweeping ball skirt with frothy tiers of tulle.

Dior Haute Couture

Take the minimalist approach with a casual-cool kick in a crisp white dress with the neckline skewed to one side.

Valentino Haute Couture

Fluid silhouettes and fringe finishes are winners for the free-spirited bride.

Elie Saab Haute Couture

Aim for drama in a beaded gown that boasts just a whisper of color. Not into a veil? Consider a headscarf. 

Chanel Haute Couture

A bridal hoodie? Karl Lagerfeld says, yes. 

Zuhair Murad Couture

Make a grand entrance with a white lace creation that balloons out dramatically from the waist.

