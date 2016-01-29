Proof That Couture Fashion Week Has the Best Wedding Dress Inspo

Beautiful, jaw-dropping gowns are a given at Couture Fashion Week. And while they make for excellent eye candy, these couture creations lend themselves quite nicely to wedding dress inspiration. In some cases, they're actually intended for the bride. Traditionally, couture brides land the coveted spot as the closing look. Karl Lagerfeld is one designer who still upholds this tradition (previous brides include Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner). At the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2016 show, he bestowed the honor onto up-and-comer Mica Arganaraz, who was outfitted in a magnificently textured floral gown, complete with a matching hoodie, train, and fanny pack.

Zuhair Murad is another designer who believes in the couture bride. He closed the show with an incredible white lace gown that boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline and a skirt that ballooned out dramatically at the waist. Others, like Giambattista Valli or Donatella Versace, may not have a bride, but their all-white confections could easily suggest otherwise. Need photographic proof? Keep scrolling to see all the wedding dresses (or the dresses that could double as a wedding dress) from Couture Fashion Week.

