Your Guide to Spring 2016 Couture Fashion Week

Andrea Cheng
Jan 25, 2016 @ 11:00 am
<p>Fashion Meets Art at Viktor &amp; Rolf's Cubist Collection</p>
Fashion Meets Art at Viktor & Rolf's Cubist Collection

Designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren sent out wearable art, transforming white polo-inspired dresses into Cubist masterpieces with faces and sculptures protruding every which way.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>Jean-Paul Gaultier Turns His Couture Show Into a Nightclub</p>
Jean-Paul Gaultier Turns His Couture Show Into a Nightclub

The designer transformed his runway set into a club as an ode to Le Palace, the Parisian nightspot frequented by everyone from Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld in the '70s, with models clad in after-hours apparel (some with a cig or a drink in hand). 

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Valentino Gets the Serpentine Treatment</p>
Valentino Gets the Serpentine Treatment

The snake reigned supreme at the Valentino Haute Couture show—designers Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri integrated the reptile into their ethereal designs and topped each model with a serpentine headdress. The design duo also drew from the East with dragon embroidery and chinoiserie-inspired robes.

Getty Images (2)
<p>Bare Feet on the Valentino&nbsp;Couture Runway</p>
Bare Feet on the Valentino Couture Runway

After seasons of knee-high gladiators, Valentino designers Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri abandoned footwear altogether for their spring 2016 couture show, opting to adorn the feet of their models with gilded chains.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>Giorgio Armani Toughens Up Lavender</p>
Giorgio Armani Toughens Up Lavender

The designer revolved his spring 2016 couture collection around lavender—a sweet shade that he toughened up with contrasting black lines streaked across red carpet-worthy creations.

Getty Images (2)
<p>Elie Saab Ventures Outdoors for Couture</p>
Elie Saab Ventures Outdoors for Couture

The couturier has made a name for himself for concocting princess-worthy gowns, but for spring, he gave his designs an outdoor, sporty edge, accessorizing dresses and gowns with embellished baseball caps, metallic fanny packs, knee-high combat boots, and pool slides.

Getty Images (3)
<p>Was David Bowie the Inspiration Behind Maison Martin Margiela Couture Collection?&nbsp;</p>
Was David Bowie the Inspiration Behind Maison Martin Margiela Couture Collection? 

It sure seemed so—even though the late (and great) David Bowie hasn't been confirmed as the muse behind John Galliano's third couture collection for Maison Martin Margiela. The starry eye makeup and shaggy cuts were, without a doubt, a beauty homage paid to the Starman. 

Getty Images (2)
<p>Kendall Jenner Leads the "It" Girl Pack at Chanel</p>
Kendall Jenner Leads the "It" Girl Pack at Chanel

Clad in a sweeping black lace Chanel creation, Jenner was the first of the squad to march along the zen-like, eco-inspired garden set in the Grand Palais. 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>The Hadid Sisters Share the Chanel Runway</p>
The Hadid Sisters Share the Chanel Runway

The Hadid sisters both ruled the Chanel runway—Gigi dialed up the drama in a shimmery cape and embellished midi-length column, while Bella was outfitted in an exquisitely embroidered LWD festooned with florals.

Getty Images (2)
<p>Cara Delevingne Brought Her Dog to Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Show</p>
Cara Delevingne Brought Her Dog to Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Show

Who knew the front row was so pet-friendly? Cara Delevingne brought her pup Leo to the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2016 show to act as her seatmate. 

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>Chanel Fanny Purses Make an Appearance</p>
Chanel Fanny Purses Make an Appearance

Couture fanny packs aren't a novel concept to Chanel, but for spring 2016, Karl Lagerfeld debuted a new, sophisticated take on the hip-slung design, with a more structured silhouette affixed to double-stranded belts.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>The Chanel Bride</p>
The Chanel Bride

For the spring 2016 couture show, the honor of the Chanel bride was bestowed on up-and-comer Mica Arganaraz (her predecessors include Kendall and Cara). She wore a textured floral column, complete with a matching fanny purse and hoodie.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Chanel Spring Summer 2016
Chanel's Eco-Inspired Set

Lagerfeld transformed the Grand Palais into a tranquil, minimalist lawn, complete with a wooden structure of a house that served as a tableau for all the models when the show wrapped.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>Gwyenth Paltrow and Diane Kruger in the Front Row</p>
Gwyenth Paltrow and Diane Kruger in the Front Row

A Chanel show wouldn't be complete without a star-studded front row. Paltrow and Kruger lended their support in chic Chanel tweed designs.

Getty Images (2)
<p>Gigi Hadid Runs the World at Atelier Versace</p>
Gigi Hadid Runs the World at Atelier Versace

The model-of-the-moment closed the Atelier Versace spring 2016 show in a sharp black tux spliced and held together with knotted Swarovski ropes. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>A Parade of Supermodels at Atelier Versace</p>
A Parade of Supermodels at Atelier Versace

A fierce Atelier Versace collection naturally called for an equally fierce line-up of supermodels, including Behati PrinslooRosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Lara Stone.

Getty Images (3)
<p>Rita Ora Sits Front Row at the Atelier Versace Show</p>
Rita Ora Sits Front Row at the Atelier Versace Show

The singer (and Versace favorite) sat front row in a couture design fresh off the runway—she wore a bright orange mini that was held together by orange Swarovski strands.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
<p>Dior Haute Couture Post-Raf Simons</p>
Dior Haute Couture Post-Raf Simons

After news broke Raf Simons was to leave his post as artistic director of Dior, many were curious to see what the brand's spring 2016 couture collection would hold, which turned out to include off-the-shoulder dresses, beaded ruffled numbers, and new takes on the Bar Jacket.

Getty Images (3)
<p>Olivia Palermo Takes on Couture Fashion Week</p>
Olivia Palermo Takes on Couture Fashion Week

After being noticeably absent for a couple of seasons, OP (and her sartorial savvy) is back for Couture Fashion Week. She went with a mixed-print ensemble for Schiaparelli and then quickly changed into a checked number for the Dior Haute Couture show. 

Getty Images (2)
<p>Schiaparelli Fuses Food and Fashion</p>
Schiaparelli Fuses Food and Fashion

Schiaparelli brought food for thought at its spring 2016 show. Plates, teapots, garden vegetables, and that famous Schiaparelli lobster made quite a statement on breathtaking couture numbers.

Getty Images (3)
<p>Out-to-There Cupcake Dresses at Giambattista Valli Haute Couture</p>
Out-to-There Cupcake Dresses at Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Giambattista Valli's famous couture cupcake dresses are back. While the designer remained loyal to his signature sweet confections, like frothy tiers of tulle in the palest of pinks, others came washed in fiery, bold hues, like siren red and black. 

Getty Images
