Your Guide to Spring 2016 Couture Fashion Week

Fashion Meets Art at Viktor & Rolf's Cubist Collection
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jean-Paul Gaultier Turns His Couture Show Into a Nightclub
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
Valentino Gets the Serpentine Treatment
Getty Images (2)
Bare Feet on the Valentino Couture Runway
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Giorgio Armani Toughens Up Lavender
Getty Images (2)
Elie Saab Ventures Outdoors for Couture
Getty Images (3)
Was David Bowie the Inspiration Behind Maison Martin Margiela Couture Collection?
Getty Images (2)
Kendall Jenner Leads the "It" Girl Pack at Chanel
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
The Hadid Sisters Share the Chanel Runway
Getty Images (2)
Cara Delevingne Brought Her Dog to Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Show
Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chanel Fanny Purses Make an Appearance
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
The Chanel Bride
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Chanel's Eco-Inspired Set
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gwyenth Paltrow and Diane Kruger in the Front Row
Getty Images (2)
Gigi Hadid Runs the World at Atelier Versace
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
A Parade of Supermodels at Atelier Versace
Getty Images (3)
Rita Ora Sits Front Row at the Atelier Versace Show
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Dior Haute Couture Post-Raf Simons
Getty Images (3)
Olivia Palermo Takes on Couture Fashion Week
Getty Images (2)
Schiaparelli Fuses Food and Fashion
Getty Images (3)
Out-to-There Cupcake Dresses at Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
Getty Images
1 of 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 21 Getty Images (2)
Was David Bowie the Inspiration Behind Maison Martin Margiela Couture Collection?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 21 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne Brought Her Dog to Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Show
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement