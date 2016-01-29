12 of the Most Breathtaking Gowns from Spring 2016 Couture Fashion Week

One of the best things about Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is that there's no shortage of epic, one-of-a-kind creations that check off everything we look for in a couture design. Beauty? Superior craftsmanship? Drama? Yes, to all of the above—at least that was the case for the spring 2016 collections. The couturiers really brought it, with gowns crafted from wisps of tulle, designs embroidered with exquisite beadwork, and wow-worthy numbers that would look just as good on the red carpet as they did on the runway.

Giambattista Valli reinvented his signature cupcake dresses with fluffy tiers of tulle saturated in the palest of pinks to the reddest of reds. At Versace, Donatella spliced gowns, piecing them back together with extravagant, crystal-encrusted Swarovski ropes. And those are just two examples—keep scrolling to see all the sweeping couture gowns that took our breath away.

RELATED: Your Guide to Spring 2016 Couture Fashion Week