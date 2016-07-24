Rachel McAdams Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Comic-Con

Rachel McAdams was the ultimate catch yesterday as she strutted her stuff in a netted Self-Portrait dress at Comic-Con in San Diego. The actress joined fellow castmates Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong to promote the upcoming Marvel superhero flick Doctor Strange and discuss the film with its fans.

McAdams attended the event in a flirty number that flaunted a complete netted overlay and geometric color blocking in subtle hues of dark green, blue, and beige, accented with orange detailing. Though long-sleeved and rising to the neck, the feminine getup flared out in a ruffle mid-thigh, highlighting the 37-year-old's toned legs.

The Spotlight star paired her fun look with matching dark green pointed pumps and accessorized with stacks of silver rings that drew attention to her dark manicure. The blonde beauty's wavy locks were parted at the side and just skimmed her shoulders. The dark look was brightened by the actress's pink lip and beaming smile as she took the stage.

McAdams plays night nurse Christine Palmerin the film, alongside Cumberbatch as the doctor himself and Swinton as the Ancient One. Doctor Strange is set to hit theaters this November.