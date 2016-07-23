Lea Michele Turns Heads in Super Low Plunging White Dress at Comic-Con

Lea Michele took the plunge with her red carpet style yesterday as she stepped out at Comic-Con in San Diego. Joining her Scream Queens castmates at the star-studded event, the 29-year-old wowed in a sexy deep plunging Solace London dress that was an eye-catching white against her tanned physique.

The neckline of the brunette beauty's white hot number ended inches above her bellybutton, leaving little to the imagination regarding her enviable figure. The actress paired her daring look with beige pointed Ferragamo pumps and jewelry by Melissa Kaye and Dana Rebecca. Michele channeled bronzed goddess vibes, flaunting her head-to-toe summer color and heating things up with a sultry makeup look of sculpted bronze cheekbones, shimmery smoky eye, nude matte lip, and a golden manicure.

Here I come #sdcc @screamqueensfox 💋 A video posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 22, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

Michele took to social media to share her sizzling style, posting a Boomerang video on Twitter and Instagram of her blowing a kiss, captioning the latter post, "Here I come #sdcc."

At the event, the Glee alum hung out and posed with current co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer, and Abigail Breslin, as well as Scream Queens newcomers John Stamos and Taylor Lautner.