See All the Celebrity Style from Coachella

We all know that festival style is its own special breed of fashion, and at the apex of it all is Coachella. It's a time to let your hair down and break out your short shorts, headbands, and most bohemian attire. This year, celebrities steered away from flower crowns and towards transparent pieces, not to mention jean cutoffs and LOTS of crop tops. Scroll through to see what A-listers wore for music’s big weekend.

