See All the Celebrity Style from Coachella

We all know that festival style is its own special breed of fashion, and at the apex of it all is Coachella. It's a time to let your hair down and break out your short shorts, headbands, and most bohemian attire. This year, celebrities steered away from flower crowns and towards transparent pieces, not to mention jean cutoffs and LOTS of crop tops. Scroll through to see what A-listers wore for music’s big weekend. 

1 of 15 Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Olivia Culpo

The former beauty queen showed off some serious side-boob in an off-white Isabel Marant pinstriped jumpsuit (shop it in black here), adding some extra height with a pair of metallic stilettos. 

2 of 15 startraksphoto

Vanessa Hudgens

The former Disney star arrived at the festival in a black pair of lace-up cut-offs, a gothic-inspired lace crop-top, a colorful cape, and accessories galore. 

3 of 15 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

The model showed off her taut abs in an off-the-shoulder crop top, which she complemented with dark skinny jeans, suede booties, and gold hoop earrings. 

4 of 15 Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber looked cool as always in her jean shorts, black top, and big hooded jacket at the Revolve party. She completed the look with a long cross necklace and black combat boots. 

5 of 15 Merritt Clark/Getty

Katy Perry

Katy Perry heated up the desert night in a bright and fuzzy coat at the Moschino Candy Crush party. 

6 of 15 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata went with a more conservative look at the Moschino party, and we like her in this below-the-knee black satin dress—very elegant! 

7 of 15 Getty

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo kept it understated and cute with a scalloped suede skirt, a pair of booties, and an Atelier Swarovski necklace. We're into her less-is-more festival look! 

8 of 15 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Dilone

Model Dilone really got into the spirit of the Moschino party, wearing a poppy print from the label plus track pants and a vibrant blue jacket. 

9 of 15 Timur Emek/GC

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is a woman of a thousand outfits—this one involved a chevron-motif knit top, tiny denim shorts, and her favorite brown knee boots. She is always festival-ready. 

10 of 15 Jerod Harris/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld 

Steinfeld channeled Natalie Portman in The Professional, looking cool in a mesh top and ruffled denim shorts. She finished off the edgy look with thigh-high boots and round sunnies.

11 of 15 Phillip Faraone/Getty

Lottie Moss

The younger Moss also embraced supershort shorts, which she paired with a long-sleeved crocheted top, sunglasses, and white sneakers. 

12 of 15 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jasmine Tookes

The Victoria's Secret model showed off her Angel pride in a lacy bustier-as-top from the brand. Like her fellow festivalgoers, she sported short-shorts (we spy a megatrend), which she accessorized with a very fringey belt, a choker from The2Bandits, Converse sneakers, and a jaunty hat. 

13 of 15 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio was feeling the less-is-more approach in tiny jean cutoffs and a tinier lacy top. Her key accessories? Avaiator shades, a leather belt, and matching boots. 

14 of 15 Emma McIntyre

Freida Pinto

While she opted for something longer on the bottom (paper-bag waist trousers, to be precise), actress Freida Pinto was also feeling love for the crop top, which she wore with a hat, The Frye Company sandals, and a red lip. 

15 of 15 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Victoria Justice

Justice got the shorts memo loud and clear, choosing a white pair, which she wore with sandals, face glitter, and a ruffled top as bright as Kylie Jenner's new hair. 

