Allow Peyton List's Coachella Looks to Serve as Your Summer Outfit Inspiration

The actress and Pley Beauty founder wore the cutest crop tops and mini skirts to the music festival.

Festival season is back in full swing, which can only mean one thing: festival fashion has returned and will provide us plenty of inspiration for our own spring and summer outfits. One star who has been serving up some must-try looks is Peyton List. The Cobra Kai actress arrived at the first weekend of Coachella 2022 dressed to impress — with mini skirts and crop tops galore — while also rocking her own beauty line, Pley Beauty.

"It felt so great to be listening to live music outside, with all of the energy of everyone back for the first time in two years," List told InStyle via email. "I attended with Pley Beauty — a beauty line I launched in January that introduces a more playful side of clean beauty."

List said that she "made it a priority for this brand to respect our planet with clean ingredients and sustainable business practices." Pley Beauty also partnered with Revolve to launch a multi-purpose line, The Love Child Collection, which includes products that are easy to apply on-the-go — something that will especially come in handy for outdoor festivities, such as concerts and summer hangs.

Still, despite being a beauty queen, List's fashion hasn't taken a back seat. Ahead, she gives InStyle a closer look at her Coachella outfits (along with the snacks she ate in them).