Solange Knowles and Emily Ratajkowski Customized Denim at the Levi's Coachella Brunch

Before catching Saturday night's headliner (Lady Gaga!), day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival kicked off with a killer brunch hosted by Levi's at Sparrows Lodge in Palms Springs, Calif. Celebs like Solange Knowles, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jamie Chung spent their Saturday noshing on avocado toast and customizing their denim in the Levi's Tailor Shop.

During private fittings, options for customization included chain-stitching, airbrushing, studding, and patching anything from trucker jackets to jeans. When Ratajkowski arrived, she headed straight for the denim brand's shop.

"I got a Canadian tuxedo and had little poppies embroidered on it," she told InStyle. "I'm also getting 'Emrata' on my jacket." As for her favorite thing to pair with her vintage 501s? "Cropped tops!" she said. At the party she wore her vintage Levi's with an Emilia Wickstead cropped top, Garrett Leight sunnies, and Altuzarra heeled sandals.

Knowles, who was also hanging poolside at the event, went for a different vibe with her denim. "Right now, I'm obsessed with anything pleated," she told us (she was even wearing a pleated Solace top with her Levi's denim). "I love pairing it with jeans because the juxtaposition of that casual but also avant garde look."

During the party, she kept cool under the hotel's misters. "The heat doesn't bother me though," Knowles said. "I live in New Orleans. This is nothing."

After the brunch, guests headed to the Coachella grounds in Indio, Calif. Knowles had a few artists in mind she wanted to see. "I'm seeing Thundercat today," she said. "Maybe Gucci [Mane] too and then I'm going home to my babies."