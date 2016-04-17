Jeremy Scott Wins Coachella Once Again with His Annual Celebrity-Packed Party

Nearing the final day of weekend 1 of Coachella 2016, there was some fatigue but that didn't stop the party-hopping.

"I'm powering through," Hannah Bronfman told InStyle in the wee hours of the morning last night at the Corona Yacht Club, an tropical oasis replete with palm trees and waterfalls located just east of Palm Springs, Calif. She wasn't kidding: The model-slash-DJ, in her fourth outfit change of the day, had already spun at Levi's party hosted by Suki Waterhouse earlier and hung with the electronic music duo Disclosure backstage at the Coachella festival.

Helping her stay wide-eyed and lucid throughout Jeremy Scott's party—the splashy designer's annual, super-exclusive star-studded bash with W Hotels—was an impressive spread from L.A. farm-to-table restaurant Eveleigh, which included braised kale, truffle French fries, and hamburger sliders. Inside, guests from Amandla Sternberg to Moschino muse Katy Perry, clad in a dress from Scott's recent collection, schmoozed in the idyllic lagoon space lit up by LED lights.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

As for why the designer's party is always a hit, Peyton List, star of Disney's series Bunk'd, had the answer. "Jeremy Scott is a designer who has fun with fashion, so I knew his post-festival party would be just that," she said. Later on, she and other guests migrated from different pockets of the dimly-lit space to the grassy dance floor, where Boys Noise, A-Trak, and Diplo, got Kristen Stewart and A$AP Rocky moving with tracks by Kanye West's new album, The Life of Pablo (Rocky had performed one of which with West during his set the day before).

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

As the hours rolled on, fueled by fizzy vodka cocktails courtesy of SodaStream with cheeky names like "The Cowboy in Space" (inspired by Scott's fall collection, Cowboys & Poodles), the party showed no signs of slowing down. And just when you thought it might, circa 3 a.m., Grimes, fresh off her headlining set at the fest, arrived with her crew in tow, ready to party.