10 Pairs of Under-$50 Shoes You Won't Mind Trashing at Coachella

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
What’s the best way to navigate Coachella: in open or closed shoes? This was the big debate at our fashion team’s latest pitch meeting, and a heated one at that. 

“Covering your feet in music festival weather will make them sweaty and smelly,” I said with conviction. “It’s hot out there in those fields.” 

But it’s also filled with mud, dust, and rocks (aka, stubbed toes waiting to happen) our Fashion Features Editor Stephanie Trong was quick to point out. And, be it covered up or barely there, most footwear does not fare well in those elements. "You've got to pick your poison," she said. "Either option will be probably be ruined!"

To wit, we’ve gathered 11 under-$50 styles on both sides of the argument—from ankle booties, to strappy sandals (no flip-flops, though; those are just hazardous!), to comfy canvas kicks—you can totally wreck in the fields, guilt-free. Order back-ups.

 

1 of 11

Forever21

Forever 21 available at Forever21 $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 11

H&M

H&M available at H&M $20 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
3 of 11

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters available at American Eagle Outfitters $20 (originally $25) SHOP NOW
4 of 11

Gap

Gap available at Gap $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 11

ASOS

ASOS available at ASOS $38 SHOP NOW
6 of 11

Nine West

Nine West available at Nine West $50 (originally $139) SHOP NOW
7 of 11

Topshop

Topshop available at Topshop $45 SHOP NOW
8 of 11

Charlotte Russe

Charlotte Russe available at Charlotte Russe $16 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
9 of 11

Teva

Teva available at Athleta $30 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
10 of 11

Zara

Zara available at Zara $25 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
11 of 11

Mango

Mango available at Mango $36 SHOP NOW

