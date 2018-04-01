10 Pairs of Under-$50 Shoes You Won't Mind Trashing at Coachella

What’s the best way to navigate Coachella: in open or closed shoes? This was the big debate at our fashion team’s latest pitch meeting, and a heated one at that.

“Covering your feet in music festival weather will make them sweaty and smelly,” I said with conviction. “It’s hot out there in those fields.”

But it’s also filled with mud, dust, and rocks (aka, stubbed toes waiting to happen) our Fashion Features Editor Stephanie Trong was quick to point out. And, be it covered up or barely there, most footwear does not fare well in those elements. "You've got to pick your poison," she said. "Either option will be probably be ruined!"

To wit, we’ve gathered 11 under-$50 styles on both sides of the argument—from ankle booties, to strappy sandals (no flip-flops, though; those are just hazardous!), to comfy canvas kicks—you can totally wreck in the fields, guilt-free. Order back-ups.