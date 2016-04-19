24 of Our Favorite Celebrity Looks from Coachella

David Sparks/StartraksPhoto.com; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Andrea Cheng
Apr 19, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The only thing nearly as important as the lineup is what you're wearing to Coachella. Evidently, celebrities feel the same way. During the first half of the two-weekend festival, the grounds were crawling with stars clad in super-chic attire. While some wholeheartedly embraced the barely there bohemian look (fringed suede shorties and a bra? Sure, why not), others hinted at it with pretty scalloped separates or little white dresses. 

From Jamie Chung's ribbed knit dress to Kendall Jenner's crocheted number, scroll through to see the celebrities who flocked to Indio, Calif., and what they wore for weekend one at Coachella. 

RELATED: Olivia Culpo's 24-Hour Festival Jaunt Includes 4 Outfit Changes

1 of 24 AKM-GSI

Taylor Swift

The star rocked newly-bleached blonde strands and a surprisingly casual ensemble (that's right, no crop tops in sight), featuring a gray The Great tee, a black mini, an Erin Dana python choker and anklet, and slip-on Chuck Taylors.

Advertisement
2 of 24 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel was Coachella-ready in a vintage cut-out crocheted dress that she styled with a Dylanlex statement necklace, round sunnies, and fringed sandals.

3 of 24 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Levi's/AP Images

Suki Waterhouse

The model fused sport and glam at the Levi's event at Coachella in a sequined striped top, tiny cut-offs, and black sneaks.

Advertisement
4 of 24 AKM-GSI

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

The Weeknd and Hadid both donned the Canadian tux, doubling up on denim and stepping into fresh white kicks—because couples that dress together, stay together, right?

Advertisement
5 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Chanel Iman

The model bared her toned tummy during the Revolve event at Coachella in a graphic crop top, a fringed necklace, and the tiniest pair of destroyed cut-offs. Her shoe of choice? A pair of worn lace-up boots, perfect for shuttling between stages.

Advertisement
6 of 24 FameFlyNet Pictures

Jamie Chung

The actress took on the sheer trend, Coachella-style, with a see-through floral-embroidered dress, accessorizing with rocker extras, like mirrored Sunday Somewhere sunnies, a black choker, a studded bucket bag, and embellished boots.

Advertisement
7 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

There's a lot going on here, but Thorne made it work, uniting a slew of festival fashion elements with one look. She coupled an off-shoulder crop top with patched denim shorts, and styled the combo with layers of necklaces (leather chokers, long beaded strands), a fringed bag, Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, and shower slides stamped with the words "Peace" and "Love."  

Advertisement
8 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Peyton List

List may have been profusely sweating in the desert heat, but she sure hid it well. She wore an adorable buttercup yellow romper with Mr. Kate freckle flash tats and gold lace-up sandals.

Advertisement
9 of 24 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

The starlet doubled up on denim at Coachella in butterfly-embroidered Valentino separates with starry Stella McCartney platform brogues.

Advertisement
10 of 24 Splash News

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio flaunted her enviably long model legs (err, body) in fringed suede shorties and a printed top left open to reveal a matching bra. 

Advertisement
11 of 24 Splash News

Nina Dobrev

Dobrev got the '70s-style bohemian look down pat—she wore a white cami with a button-front mini, a printed kimono-style topper, and fringed booties.

Advertisement
12 of 24 REX/Shutterstock

Kiernan Shipka

Shipka took a break from Coachella's unofficial bohemian uniform and took an angelic approach with a sweet blush-and-lilac striped silk organza Dior dress layered over white cotton scalloped separates.

Advertisement
13 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Camilla Belle

Belle's look for Coachella is a thing of effortless beauty—she styled her off-shoulder dress with stacks of jewelry, a red fringed purse, and studded boots. 

Advertisement
14 of 24 REX/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

The model-slash-actress kicked off Coachella with the chicest ensemble—a blue-and-white Jonathan Simkhai design with raw edges and a flouncy hem.

Advertisement
15 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

Shipka expertly offset her flirty floral-print Rebecca Taylor number with cool color-block New Balance sneaks.

Advertisement
16 of 24 Mike Windle/Getty Images

Ashley Greene

The star stopped by the H&M Loves Coachella Pop Up in a Western-inspired ensemble, featuring a denim jacket layered over an embroidered crop top, ripped white cut-offs, and cowboy boots.

Advertisement
17 of 24 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Chung

Chung hardened her lace-paneled LWD with a knotted black belt and embellished booties.

Advertisement
18 of 24 Mike Windle/Getty Images

Olivia Holt

Holt proved that the lace-up trend is still going strong. She styled her plunging bodysuit with high-waist denim shorts, an embroidered jacket, and black booties.

Advertisement
19 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Roberts dialed up the sex appeal in a bustier-style button-front denim dress, complete with a micro floral-print Coach clutch and wedged espadrilles.

Advertisement
20 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The model used her accessories (her statement Gucci belt, oversize hoops, a metallic choker, knee-high lace-up sandals) to zhush up her no-fuss black top and classic denim shorts.

Advertisement
21 of 24 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Ashley Benson

We're starry-eyed for Benson's look. She styled her star-print dress with a round cross-body purse, round sunnies, and espadrille sandals.

Advertisement
22 of 24 Rachel Murray/WireImage

Suki Waterhouse

The model traded in the '70s for '90s fashion, styling her Tommy Hilfiger denim overalls with a Hunter bomber jacket and slides.

Advertisement
23 of 24 Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts

Roberts had us mesmerized with her hypnotic gingham-print dress and zebra-print booties.

Advertisement
24 of 24 David Sparks/StartraksPhoto.com

Jamie Chung

Chung toughened up a ribbed knit dress with a cut-out bralet, black bomber, and embellished boots.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!