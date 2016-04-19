24 of Our Favorite Celebrity Looks from Coachella

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The only thing nearly as important as the lineup is what you're wearing to Coachella. Evidently, celebrities feel the same way. During the first half of the two-weekend festival, the grounds were crawling with stars clad in super-chic attire. While some wholeheartedly embraced the barely there bohemian look (fringed suede shorties and a bra? Sure, why not), others hinted at it with pretty scalloped separates or little white dresses.

From Jamie Chung's ribbed knit dress to Kendall Jenner's crocheted number, scroll through to see the celebrities who flocked to Indio, Calif., and what they wore for weekend one at Coachella.

